Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Ukraine
Published

Ukraine asks NATO country for help with repairing damaged military equipment

Plea for help comes as Russia’s army launches eastern Ukraine offensive

Greg Norman
By Greg Norman | Fox News
close
US sending Ukraine more military equipment Video

US sending Ukraine more military equipment

Retired Lt. Col. Daniel Davis discusses how Russian forces are beginning an offensive in the Donbas region and how the Ukrainians might fare in the fight on ‘Jesse Watters Primetime.’

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

The Czech Republic, which is part of NATO, announced Tuesday that local companies will help Ukraine repair military equipment damaged in the fight against the Russian army. 

Its defense ministry said the first contract will focus on fixing T-64 Soviet-era tanks. Various armored vehicles of BRD and BRDM types will follow. 

The Czech Republic was the first partner country officially approached by Ukraine with such a request, it added. 

A Ukrainian tank drives next to a destroyed Russian vehicle in the Kharkiv region on April 14.

A Ukrainian tank drives next to a destroyed Russian vehicle in the Kharkiv region on April 14.

RUSSIA INVADES UKRAINE: LIVE UPDATES 

Russia’s invasion of Ukraine is now in its 55th day, with reports emerging that Moscow has launched a new offensive in the country’s east

"The enemy continues to carry out full-scale armed aggression against our State," Ukraine’s military said in a Facebook post.  

"Russian occupiers do not stop making rocket-bomb strikes on civilian and military infrastructure objects throughout Ukraine," it added. 

The Associated Press contributed to this report. 