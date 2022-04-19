Ukraine asks NATO country for help with repairing damaged military equipment

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The Czech Republic, which is part of NATO, announced Tuesday that local companies will help Ukraine repair military equipment damaged in the fight against the Russian army.

Its defense ministry said the first contract will focus on fixing T-64 Soviet-era tanks. Various armored vehicles of BRD and BRDM types will follow.

The Czech Republic was the first partner country officially approached by Ukraine with such a request, it added.

RUSSIA INVADES UKRAINE: LIVE UPDATES

Russia’s invasion of Ukraine is now in its 55th day, with reports emerging that Moscow has launched a new offensive in the country’s east.

"The enemy continues to carry out full-scale armed aggression against our State," Ukraine’s military said in a Facebook post.

"Russian occupiers do not stop making rocket-bomb strikes on civilian and military infrastructure objects throughout Ukraine," it added.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.