Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Published

Zelenskyy to Fox News: Russia is 'following the concept of Goebbels' with Nazism claims

Greg Norman
By Greg Norman | Fox News
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, in an exclusive interview with Fox News’ Griff Jenkins on Wednesday, said "they are following the concept of Goebbels and they are using the same methodology" after Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov made comments standing by Russia's claim that it invaded Ukraine in part to root out Nazism and suggesting that Adolf Hitler "had Jewish blood." 

The interview lasted nearly an hour. Russia's invasion of Ukraine is now in its 70th day.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy sat down with Fox News' Griff Jenkins for an interview Wednesday, May 4, 2022.

"So what if Zelenskyy is Jewish," Lavrov said earlier this week, according to The Times of Israel. "The fact does not negate the Nazi elements in Ukraine. I believe that Hitler also had Jewish blood."

RUSSIA INVADES UKRAINE: LIVE UPDATES 

Zelenskyy also said Russia is looking to destroy "everybody" -- including civilians – still hiding in the Azovstal steel factory in Mariupol. 

Jenkins described Zelenskyy as appearing "remarkably fit" and "very sharp" during the interview. 

Fox News’ Tyler O’Neil contributed to this report. 