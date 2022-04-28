Russia is 'increasing the pace' of its invasion after Putin threatens West, Ukraine says

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Ukraine’s military said Thursday that Russia is "increasing the pace of the offensive operation" a day after Vladimir Putin warned the West that any outside interference would lead to "lightning"-fast retaliatory strikes.

In a Facebook post, Ukraine’s armed forces said "in almost all directions, the Russian occupiers are exerting intense fire," with the heaviest activity "observed in [the] Slobozhansky and Donetsk directions" of Ukraine’s north and east.

"Russian occupiers continue to suffer losses on land," the military added. "In the Donetsk and Luhansk oblasts only, six enemy attacks have been repulsed in the past 24 hours, five tanks, one artillery system, twenty-two armored vehicles, one car and one anti-aircraft gun have been destroyed."

In a direct threat to the West on Wednesday, Russian President Vladimir Putin pledged "lightning" fast strikes on any nation that "interferes" with Russia's war in Ukraine.

"If anyone ventures to intervene from the outside and [pose] unacceptable threats of a strategic nature to Russia, they should know that our counter-retaliatory strikes will take place with lightning speed," he said.

On Thursday, Ukraine also reported explosions in the southern, Russia-controlled city of Kherson, where a pro-Ukraine rally recently was broken up by stun grenades and tear gas, according to Reuters.

Luhansk governor Serhiy Haidai also said residential areas in his region were struck "29 times by aircraft, multiple rocket launches, tube artillery and mortars," the Associated Press reports.

