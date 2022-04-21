Expand / Collapse search
Russia
Published

Fire at Russian military research facility kills six, injures dozens of others

The facility researches anti-aircraft systems

By Paul Best | Fox News
Russian troops attack eastern region of Ukraine in Battle for Donbas Video

Russian troops attack eastern region of Ukraine in Battle for Donbas

Fox News correspondent Jeff Paul has the latest developments from Lviv, Ukraine.

At least six people died and more than two dozen others were injured when a fire broke out at a military research facility in Tver, a city about 110 miles northwest of Moscow

The Russian Defense Ministry was conducting research into anti-aircraft systems and other air and space weapons at the facility, which housed the Aerospace Defense Forces’ Central Research Institute. 

Videos posted on social media showed thick smoke billowing out of windows and helicopters dropping water or another fire retardant on the flames. 

The Russian state-run media outlet TASS reported that the fire was likely caused by old wiring in the building. 

    A view shows a burnt out defense research institute in the city of Tver, Russia, in a photo obtained by Reuters April 21, 2022.  (Reuters)

    A view shows fire vehicles and a helicopter during a rescue operation to put out fire at a defence research institute in the city of Tver, Russia, in this still image from a video obtained by Reuters April 21, 2022.  (Reuters)

    (Reuters)

The fire comes nearly two months into Russia's invasion of Ukraine. 

The Kremlin has repositioned forces in recent weeks, pulling back from the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv and focusing efforts on the country’s eastern region. 

The Associated Press contributed to this report. 

Paul Best is a reporter for Fox News Digital. 