Ukrainians 'distressed' by bureaucracy preventing aid from reaching frontlines: Charles Sennott

A member of a humanitarian mission to Ukraine gave Fox News a deeper look at the destruction caused by the Kremlin military, which has attacked and displaced thousands of civilians there.

Charles Sennott, a former journalist and founder of the Ground Truth Project, told "The Story" that in Kharkiv, missile strikes have intensified over the past day, shocking the community.

"They're fearful, and they're really in distress over not having enough supplies. That's one of the things that really jumped out at us as we're not seeing all of this aid getting into these cities," he said.

"There's indiscriminate shelling, it's consistent, it's intensifying. We've had many deaths and many injured, we had five who were killed last weekend, four were killed earlier this week, really intensified strikes today and a deep complaint about aid not getting in."

Sennott said aid has indeed been slow to arrive, in part due to bureaucracy and additionally because of the difficult circumstances posed by Russians indiscriminately attacking civilian areas.

He told "The Story" that Samaritan's Purse, the global charity led by the Rev. Franklin Graham, worked with another NGO and "broke through" the bureaucracy to get supplies through and stock a hospital and medical clinic in Ukraine.'

"Some of the bigger aid agencies that aren't getting in are frustrating local residents," Sennott said.

"And so… it was really exciting to see people doing their job and really getting the aid out there. Save Our Allies did an excellent job in this village on the edge of where the shelling is really happening very, very intensely."

".You see almost an intention from Russia right now to create a complete sense of chaos and a fractured community as they begin to really push to the east,' he continued, adding that the military skirmishes can also be heard in the area.