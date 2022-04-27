Expand / Collapse search
Parents of Trevor Reed speak to media, raise health concerns following his release

The Reeds spoke with Trevor over the phone but likely won't see him today

By Peter Aitken | Fox News
Former US Marine Trevor Reed released from Russia in prisoner swap Video

Former US Marine Trevor Reed released from Russia in prisoner swap

Reed was released in exchange for a Russian drug trafficker after being sentenced to 9 years in prison

Recently released marine veteran Trevor Reed’s parents raised concerns over their son’s health following the release of their son from a Russian jail

The U.S. and Russia carried out a prisoner swap Wednesday, exchanging Trevor Reed – a Marine veteran jailed in Moscow – for a Russian pilot and drug trafficker who has been serving time in America, a senior U.S. official told the Associated Press.

Joey and Paula Reed spoke with reporters outside their home Wednesday, revealing that they spoke with their son for a few minutes while he traveled by plane from Russia. 

    US ex-marine Trevor Reed, charged with attacking police, stands inside a defendants' cage during his verdict hearing at Moscow's Golovinsky district court on July 30, 2020. (Dimitar DILKOFF / AFP)

  • FILE - Joey and Paula Reed pose for a photo with a portrait of their son Marine veteran and Russian prisoner Trevor Reed at their home in Fort Worth, Texas, Feb. 15, 2022. (AP Photo/LM Otero, File)
    FILE - Joey and Paula Reed pose for a photo with a portrait of their son Marine veteran and Russian prisoner Trevor Reed at their home in Fort Worth, Texas, Feb. 15, 2022. (AP Photo/LM Otero, File) (AP Photo/LM Otero, File)

    Joey and Paula Reed, parents of U.S. Marine Corps veteran and Russian prisoner Trevor Reed, stand in Lafayette Park near the White House, Wednesday, March 30, 2022, in Washington. The Reeds are urging President Joe Biden to advocate for their son's release from his nine-year prison term on charges alleging that he assaulted police officers in Moscow.  ((AP Photo/Patrick Semansky))

    Police officers escort US ex-marine Trevor Reed, charged with attacking police, into a courtroom prior to a hearing in Moscow on March 11, 2020.  (Photo by ALEXANDER NEMENOV/AFP via Getty Images)

Paula Reed said they likely wouldn’t see Trevor Wednesday, and his mother had a "panic attack" worrying that her son might remain in Russia throughout the summer.  The pair then asked for privacy. 

"He looks terrible to us," Joey Reed said. "As his parents we know he does not look well. He is very thin, walking strange."

The Reeds stressed that medical personnel are on plane with him and are thoroughly examining him. 

"We want to make sure his health is good," the family added, saying he would likely go to a military hospital upon his return. 

The family also issued a statement Wednesday morning in which they thanked the various personalities and politicians involved in securing their son’s freedom from a Russian jail. 

The family thanked Montel Williams for providing their publicist, Jonathan Franks, with a platform to tell Trevor’s story and to let the public know about his case. They said that "no one worked harder or contributed more than Jon to bring Trevor home."

The Reeds also thanked officials, such as President Biden, Ambassador John Sullivan and Congressman August Pfluger, R-Texas, for their work. 

The Reeds asked that the public respect their privacy while they sort out the next few days and what next steps to take with their son upon his return. 

"While we understand the interest in Trevor’s story – and as soon as he’s ready, he’ll tell his own story – we’d respectfully ask for some privacy while we address the myriad of health issues brought on by the squalid conditions he was subjected to in his Russian gulag," the statement added. 

The family highlighted the plight of families suffering in similar circumstances, such as the Whelan family, whose son Paul Whelan has remained in Russian custody for over three years. 

Peter Aitken is a Fox News Digital reporter with a focus on national and global news. 