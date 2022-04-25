Expand / Collapse search
Published

Russia unleashes attacks on Ukraine railways: 'There are victims'

Russian President Vladimir Putin's military is targeting Ukrainian infrastructure

Greg Norman
By Greg Norman | Fox News
American diplomats to return to Ukraine to reopen US embassy

American diplomats to return to Ukraine to reopen US embassy

Fox News' Jennifer Griffin reports from Ramstein Air Base in Germany as top U.S. officials visit the region.

Ukrainian authorities on Monday are reporting numerous attacks on rail stations in central and western Ukraine following a high-profile meeting between Secretary of State Antony Blinken, Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Kyiv. 

The Biden administration officials traveled in and out of Kyiv by train. Ukrainian Railways chief Alexander Kamyshin said in a Telegram post that five stations were hit "within an hour." 

"Russian troops continue to systematically destroy railway infrastructure," he added. "There are victims, we are finding out the details." 

Rail workers wait between two train lines near the site of a missile strike near Lviv, Ukraine, on April 25, 2022.

Rail workers wait between two train lines near the site of a missile strike near Lviv, Ukraine, on April 25, 2022. ((Leon Neal/Getty Images))

Lviv region Governor Maksym Kozytskyy said a Russian missile hit a railway facility in Krasne, about 25 miles east of Lviv, early Monday, sparking a fire. 

Ukrainian authorities also said at least five people have been killed and 18 were wounded by Russian strikes in the central Vynnytsia region, in the towns of Zhmerynka and Koziatyn. 

Firefighters carry hoses near the location of a missile strike on April 25, 2022 near Lviv, Ukraine.

Firefighters carry hoses near the location of a missile strike on April 25, 2022 near Lviv, Ukraine. ((Leon Neal/Getty Images))

Vinnytsia regional Governor Serhiy Borzov said earlier that the Russian missiles targeted "critical infrastructure," but didn’t elaborate. 

Local resident Oksana walks through the destroyed second floor of her multi-generational home while searching for salvageable items on Monday, April 25 in Hostomel, Ukraine, outside of Kyiv.

Rail networks run through both of those towns. 

The Vynnytsia region is fully controlled by Ukraine and is far behind the front lines 

Fox News’ Simon Owen and the Associated Press contributed to this report. 