Russia unleashes attacks on Ukraine railways: 'There are victims'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Ukrainian authorities on Monday are reporting numerous attacks on rail stations in central and western Ukraine following a high-profile meeting between Secretary of State Antony Blinken, Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Kyiv.

The Biden administration officials traveled in and out of Kyiv by train. Ukrainian Railways chief Alexander Kamyshin said in a Telegram post that five stations were hit "within an hour."

"Russian troops continue to systematically destroy railway infrastructure," he added. "There are victims, we are finding out the details."

RUSSIA INVADES UKRAINE: LIVE UPDATES

Lviv region Governor Maksym Kozytskyy said a Russian missile hit a railway facility in Krasne, about 25 miles east of Lviv, early Monday, sparking a fire.

Ukrainian authorities also said at least five people have been killed and 18 were wounded by Russian strikes in the central Vynnytsia region, in the towns of Zhmerynka and Koziatyn.

Vinnytsia regional Governor Serhiy Borzov said earlier that the Russian missiles targeted "critical infrastructure," but didn’t elaborate.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Rail networks run through both of those towns.

The Vynnytsia region is fully controlled by Ukraine and is far behind the front lines

Fox News’ Simon Owen and the Associated Press contributed to this report.