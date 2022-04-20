Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Russia
Published

Russia tests new Sarmat intercontinental ballistic missile in what Putin hails as ‘truly unique weapon’

Missile launch comes amid war in Ukraine and heightened global tensions

Greg Norman
By Greg Norman | Fox News
close
US, NATO need to 'unleash the arsenal of democracy' to help Ukraine win: Rep. Waltz Video

US, NATO need to 'unleash the arsenal of democracy' to help Ukraine win: Rep. Waltz

Rep. Michael Waltz, R-Fla., discussed with ‘America's Newsroom’ the military advantages and strategy of the Russian army as it enters a ‘new phase,’ saying the war is a ‘race against time.’

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Russia’s Defense Ministry announced Wednesday that it has conducted the first test launch of its new Sarmat intercontinental ballistic missile – a nuclear weapon that President Vladimir Putin says will "provide food for thought for those who... try to threaten our country." 

The ministry said the missile was launched Wednesday from the Plesetsk launch facility in northern Russia and its practice warheads hit designated targets at the Kura firing range on the far eastern Kamchatka Peninsula. 

"This truly unique weapon will strengthen the combat potential of our armed forces, reliably ensure Russia's security from external threats and provide food for thought for those who, in the heat of frenzied aggressive rhetoric, try to threaten our country," Putin said, according to Reuters

The Sarmat intercontinental ballistic missile is launched during a test at Plesetsk cosmodrome in Arkhangelsk region, Russia, in this still image taken from a video released on Wednesday.

The Sarmat intercontinental ballistic missile is launched during a test at Plesetsk cosmodrome in Arkhangelsk region, Russia, in this still image taken from a video released on Wednesday. (Russian Defence Ministry/Handout via REUTERS)

RUSSIA INVADES UKRAINE: LIVE UPDATES 

The Sarmat is a heavy missile, intended to replace the Soviet-made Voyevoda missile which was code-named Satan by the West.  

Putin and his officials said it's capable of penetrating any prospective missile defense. 

"It has no analogues in the world and won't have for a long time to come," Reuters quoted him as saying. 

Putin and his officials claim the missile is capable of penetrating any prospective missile defense. 

Putin and his officials claim the missile is capable of penetrating any prospective missile defense.  (Russian Defence Ministry/Handout via REUTERS)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP 

Putin also called Wednesday’s reported launch "a big, significant event" for Russia’s defense industry. 

Russia relies on land-based ICBMs as the core of its nuclear deterrent and is counting on the Sarmat for decades to come. 

The Associated Press contributed to this report. 