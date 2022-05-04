Image appears to show bodies of Russian soldiers arranged in letter 'Z' after Ukraine recaptures village

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A grisly image has emerged purportedly showing bodies of Russian soldiers arranged in the letter "Z" after Ukraine’s military recaptured a village in the country’s east.

The photo was taken Monday outside the city of Kharkiv and shows four corpses lined up to form the letter that has become a sign of support for Russia’s military and its invasion of Ukraine.

The Associated Press described the area where its photographer took the image as having "the feel of an open-air morgue, where the dead lie unclaimed and unexplained, sometimes for weeks on end, as Ukrainian and Russian forces fight for control of slivers of land."

WARNING: GRAPHIC IMAGE:

The bodies in the image have not been identified, but are believed to be Russian troops, the AP reported.

Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has now stretched to 70 days.

Elsewhere in Ukraine on Wednesday, an image showed vehicles in flames after missiles hit an oil depot in territory controlled by Russian-backed separatist forces in Makiivka, about 95 miles east of the eastern Ukrainian city of Donetsk, according to the Associated Press.