Ukraine
Published

Image appears to show bodies of Russian soldiers arranged in letter 'Z' after Ukraine recaptures village

The letter has become a sign of support for Russia's military and its invasion of Ukraine

Greg Norman
Greg Norman
A grisly image has emerged purportedly showing bodies of Russian soldiers arranged in the letter "Z" after Ukraine’s military recaptured a village in the country’s east. 

The photo was taken Monday outside the city of Kharkiv and shows four corpses lined up to form the letter that has become a sign of support for Russia’s military and its invasion of Ukraine. 

The Associated Press described the area where its photographer took the image as having "the feel of an open-air morgue, where the dead lie unclaimed and unexplained, sometimes for weeks on end, as Ukrainian and Russian forces fight for control of slivers of land." 

WARNING: GRAPHIC IMAGE:

The bodies of unidentified men, believed to be Russian soldiers, arranged in a Z, a symbol of the Russian invasion, lie near a village recently retaken by Ukrainian forces on the outskirts of Kharkiv, Ukraine, on Monday, May 2.

RUSSIA INVADES UKRAINE: LIVE UPDATES 

The bodies in the image have not been identified, but are believed to be Russian troops, the AP reported. 

Firefighters extinguish a fire following a Russian bombardment at a park in Kharkiv, Ukraine, on Tuesday, May 3.

Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has now stretched to 70 days. 

Vehicles are seen in flames at an oil depot after missiles struck the facility in an area controlled by Russian-backed separatist forces in Makiivka,  eastern Ukraine, on Wednesday, May 4.

Elsewhere in Ukraine on Wednesday, an image showed vehicles in flames after missiles hit an oil depot in territory controlled by Russian-backed separatist forces in Makiivka, about 95 miles east of the eastern Ukrainian city of Donetsk, according to the Associated Press.