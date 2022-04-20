Expand / Collapse search
Ukraine
Published

UN: More than 5 million refugees have now fled Ukraine

Figure emerges as Russian invasion of Ukraine is in its 56th day

Greg Norman
By Greg Norman | Fox News
The number of refugees that have poured out of Ukraine since the beginning of the Russian invasion has now surpassed 5 million, the United Nations says. 

Out of the 5,034,439 that have fled, more than 2.8 million have ended up in Poland, according to the U.N. High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR). 

Around 750,000 are in Romania, while close to 550,000 are in Russia, it added. 

Sergei, 11, waits his turn to receive donated food during an aid humanitarian distribution in Bucha, in the outskirts of Kyiv, on Tuesday.

Sergei, 11, waits his turn to receive donated food during an aid humanitarian distribution in Bucha, in the outskirts of Kyiv, on Tuesday. (AP/Emilio Morenatti)

RUSSIA INVADES UKRAINE: LIVE UPDATES 

"We're on the ground in Ukraine and neighboring countries to provide assistance for people who have fled their homes," the agency said in a tweet Wednesday. 

UNHCR said on March 30 that 4 million people had fled Ukraine.  

People who fled the war in Ukraine rest inside an indoor sports stadium being used as a refugee center, in the village of Medyka, a border crossing between Poland and Ukraine, on March 15.

People who fled the war in Ukraine rest inside an indoor sports stadium being used as a refugee center, in the village of Medyka, a border crossing between Poland and Ukraine, on March 15. (AP/Petros Giannakouris)

The exodus was somewhat slower in recent weeks than at the beginning of the war on Feb. 24. 

In addition to the refugees, the U.N. says that more than 7 million people have been displaced within Ukraine. 

Strollers for refugees and their babies fleeing the conflict from neighboring Ukraine are left at a train station in Przemysl, Poland, on March 2.

Strollers for refugees and their babies fleeing the conflict from neighboring Ukraine are left at a train station in Przemysl, Poland, on March 2. (AP/Francesco Malavolta)

Ukraine had a pre-war population of 44 million. 

The Associated Press contributed to this report. 