Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Russia
Published

Russia bans VP Kamala Harris, Mark Zuckerberg, other big US names from entry in new sanctions

Key US figures join Biden, Hillary Clinton on list of those banned from entering Russia

Greg Norman
By Greg Norman | Fox News
close
Biden announces additional military aid for Ukraine Video

Biden announces additional military aid for Ukraine

Rep. Victoria Spartz, R-Ind., says she hasn't seen any evidence of humanitarian aid from major organizations on the ground in Ukraine despite Biden's announcement.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Russia on Thursday has added Vice President Kamala Harris and Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg to its list of Americans who are now banned from entering the country

The sanctions list, which was updated to include those two individuals and 28 other U.S. officials, businesspeople and journalists, also targets Deputy Defense Secretary Kathleen Hicks and Pentagon spokesperson John Kirby, according to Reuters

"These individuals are denied entry into the Russian Federation indefinitely," Russia’s Foreign Ministry said in a statement. 

Vice President Kamala Harris, shown here on April 15, is now banned from entering Russia. 

Vice President Kamala Harris, shown here on April 15, is now banned from entering Russia.  (AP/Patrick Semansky)

RUSSIA INVADES UKRAINE: LIVE UPDATES 

In mid-March, Russia first imposed "retaliatory sanctions" against President Biden, a number of his top administration officials, former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton and Biden's son Hunter Biden amid its ongoing war with Ukraine. 

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg testifies before a House Financial Services Committee hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington, Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2019, on Facebook's impact on the financial services and housing sectors. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg testifies before a House Financial Services Committee hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington, Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2019, on Facebook's impact on the financial services and housing sectors. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

The individuals initially included on the sanctions list were President Biden, Hunter Biden, Clinton, Secretary of State Antony Blinken, Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin, national security adviser Jake Sullivan, CIA Director William Burns, Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Mark Milley, White House press secretary Jen Psaki, deputy assistant national security adviser Duleep Singh, Director of the Agency for International Development Samantha Power, Deputy Treasury Secretary Adewale Adeyemo  and president and chairman of the Export-Import Bank Reta Joe Lewis. 

Russia’s invasion of Ukraine is in its 57th day. 

Fox News’ Brooke Singman contributed to this report. 