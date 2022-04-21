Russia bans VP Kamala Harris, Mark Zuckerberg, other big US names from entry in new sanctions

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Russia on Thursday has added Vice President Kamala Harris and Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg to its list of Americans who are now banned from entering the country.

The sanctions list, which was updated to include those two individuals and 28 other U.S. officials, businesspeople and journalists, also targets Deputy Defense Secretary Kathleen Hicks and Pentagon spokesperson John Kirby, according to Reuters.

"These individuals are denied entry into the Russian Federation indefinitely," Russia’s Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

In mid-March, Russia first imposed "retaliatory sanctions" against President Biden, a number of his top administration officials, former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton and Biden's son Hunter Biden amid its ongoing war with Ukraine.

The individuals initially included on the sanctions list were President Biden, Hunter Biden, Clinton, Secretary of State Antony Blinken, Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin, national security adviser Jake Sullivan, CIA Director William Burns, Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Mark Milley, White House press secretary Jen Psaki, deputy assistant national security adviser Duleep Singh, Director of the Agency for International Development Samantha Power, Deputy Treasury Secretary Adewale Adeyemo and president and chairman of the Export-Import Bank Reta Joe Lewis.

Russia’s invasion of Ukraine is in its 57th day.

Fox News’ Brooke Singman contributed to this report.