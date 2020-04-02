Couples say 'I do' during the pandemic: 'Tomorrow is not guaranteed'
Atlanta couple Kenna and Travis Grenier always dreamed of the day they would say “I do”. With coronavirus crashing weddings around the country, many couples are postponing their big day. But for some couples like the Greniers, the show must go on. Florida couple Daphne and Chris Goujon also planned to get married at a Florida clubhouse, but instead tied the knot in their living room, where a guest list of 60 people turned into 3,000 viewers, and claps and cheers, replaced by emojis and digital comments.