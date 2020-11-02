Stars who have cast their ballots in the 2020 presidential election

With the 2020 presidential election process beginning in mere hours, American voters are in good company when it comes to fulfilling their civic duty.

Many stars have followed through and thrown their support behind one of the candidates, Joe Biden and Donald Trump.

Here's a roundup of celebrities who have earned their "I voted" stickers this year:

Demi Lovato

Demi Lovato offered support for the Biden-Harris ticket when Sen. Kamala Harris was named Biden's VP pick.

Just last week, she took to Instagram to share an image of herself voting and wearing the iconic sticker.

"I vote because I love my country," she wrote in the caption. "From my friends and family members who live here, to my neighbors and millions of people I don’t know, I love the citizens here."

Selena Gomez

Last month, Selena Gomez announced on Instagram that she'd "just finished filling out my ballot" alongside a few images of herself wearing the sticker.

She said that this was her first time voting in an election.

"Honestly, I'm not ashamed to say this," she said during an episode of "Voting Power Hour," per Buzzfeed. "... This was my first time."

Lady Gaga

Pop sensation Lady Gaga has been very vocal in her support of Biden, even helping him on the campaign trail.

She further showed her support in an Instagram video in which she dropped her ballot off at a mailbox while wearing an "I voted" sticker.

"Category: Ballot Drop Off Realness," read the caption.

Mariah Carey

Mariah Carey showed off her "I voted" sticker on Instagram just days ago.

"VOTE!" she captioned the post.

In the pics, Carey wore a shirt reading "your voice matters" while holding up her sticker for fans to see.

Beyoncé

Popstar Beyoncé offered a last-minute endorsement for Biden and Harris on Instagram on Monday.

In a brief video clip, the star wore a Biden-Harris face mask and tipped her hat toward the camera, revealing her "I voted" token.

"Come thru, Texas! #VOTE," read the caption.

Demi Moore

Actress Demi Moore also encouraged fans to vote.

On Instagram, the star shared an image of herself dropping off her ballot while donning her sticker.

"I voted," she wrote in the caption. "Letting my voice be heard! This could be the most important election of our lives... Get out and vote because it matters! Our future depends on it."

Snoop Dogg

Hip-hop legend Snoop Dogg took a moment to share his pride in voting.

The star shared an image of himself wearing a hoodie reading "vote" while also wearing his sticker.

"Just voted," he captioned the pic.

Halle Berry

Oscar-winner Halle Berry shared a sweet snap of herself on Instagram after she voted.

Several weeks ago, the actress posted a photo of herself holding her "I voted" sticker over her lips.

"VOTE. Vote EARLY. #Vote for the presidency but also for the local officials and measures that will create the world you want to see," she wrote alongside the picture.

Jana Kramer

Country singer and actress Jana Kramer voted for the first time in her life this year.

The star shared a photo of herself with her husband, Mike Caussin. In the pic, she wore a face mask with and an "I voted" logo on full display.

"... Not gonna lie I always wanted to feel Instagram cool with the I voted sticker and they 'ran out' so @vistaprint mask for the win but let’s be honest voting is more important than the sticker," she said in the caption.

Bebe Rexha

Bebe Rexha left little to the imagination after she cast her ballot.

The singer shared an image of herself on Instagram wearing a sheer top with only her "I voted" sticker covering her breast.

"I voted," read her caption. "I hope you do too."

Kelsea Ballerini

"Cool girls vote," read country star Kelsea Ballerini's T-shirt in an Instagram message about voting.

Additionally, the star admitted to voting for the first time this year while she stuck her sticker to her nose.

"As I’ve listened and learned, I’ve realized its our responsibility and privilege to use our voices to establish what we as human beings with beating hearts want to see in this country for not only ourselves...but our friends, neighbors, strangers, and future generations," she wrote.

Courtney Stodden

Courtney Stodden also admitted to being a first-time-voter on Instagram.

"I voted for the first time in my life," she wrote on Instagram. "For me, this is a vote for compassion and empathy - human rights and love."

Alongside the text was an image of the star with an "I voted" sticker on her lips.

Jessica Alba

Actress and businesswoman Jessica Alba showed off her "I voted" sticker on Instagram alongside her husband.

"Even if voting is the only thing you do in a day, you’re able to feel like you did something major!" she said in the post. "It’s pretty amazing! GO VOTE!!!"

Alba and her hubby both wore stickers for the pic.

Vanessa Hudgens

While many opt to wear their "I voted" stickers, Vanessa Hudgens went with something a little more permanent.

After casting her ballot, the "High School Musical" star shared a mirror selfie to Instagram highlighting the sticker on her phone case.

"Done. Did. Have you? #VOTE," read the caption.

Nick Jonas

Jonas Brothers member Nick Jonas shared a simple selfie of himself wearing a black T-shirt and an "I voted" sticker on Instagram last month.

Along with the photo came a question for his followers.

"How are you guys voting? Drop your voting plan in the comments. Let's go!" he wrote.

Viola Davis

Acting legend Viola Davis was also proud to share that she'd cast her ballot.

The star posted a picture of herself and her husband wearing big grins and "I voted" stickers.

"WE Voted!! This is a year of wokeness and understanding that we have to be the change we want to see," she wrote in the caption.

Joe Jonas

Joe Jonas joined his brother Nick in showing off his "I voted" sticker on social media.

The star posed for a photo with the sticker on the front of his black baseball cap back in October.

"Let's get it!!!!" he said.

Busy Philipps

"Dawson's Creek" alum Busy Philipps took a moment to support women voters.

In an Instagram post, the star laid out while holding her ballot and wearing her sticker.

"Women Are Voting. Millions of women across the country are committed to casting our ballots to show the world we are unstoppable," read her caption. "I cast my ballot from my bed!!"

Kerry Washington

After accepting a challenge to do so from Michelle Obama, actress Kerry Washington shared that she'd voted online.

The star cuddled up with her pooch for an Instagram photo, putting her "I voted" sticker on display.

Washington urged Carey, Kourtney Kardashian and Sterling K. Brown to vote as well.

Zooey Deschanel

"New Girl" star Zooey Deschanel took to Instagram last week to share that she and boyfriend Jonathan Scott had cast their ballots, sharing a photo of the two of their donning stickers.

Scott, a star of "Property Brothers," only obtained the right to vote in the US for the first time this year.

"We voted!" the actress said simply in the caption of her post, adding a red heart emoji.

Ashlee Simpson Ross

Before welcoming her baby boy, Ashlee Simpson Ross encouraged fans to vote with a humorous Instagram post.

In the Instagram photos, the star stuck her "I voted" sticker on the center of her pregnant belly.

"Get out and vote!" she urged in the caption. "No excuses!"

Brie Larson

Academy Award winner Brie Larson has always been politically outspoken, and this year was no exception.

The star shared a few images to Instagram just a few days ago featuring herself proudly and excitedly wearing an "I voted" sticker.

"It may not be as easy as we want it to be, but even a complicated journey to having your vote counted is a journey worth embarking on," she wrote in the caption. "Vote in person if you haven’t yet voted, or drop your mail in ballot at your local ballot box (don't mail it now as it may not get there on time to be counted!). Your voice matters. Your vote is valid."

Natalie Portman

Actress Natalie Portman shared a sweet image on Instagram to mark her successful voting experience.

For the photo, the star stuck her sticker to her cheek and paired it with a large smile, as well as a chart of early in-person voting dates.

"14 days until the election! Have you all voted yet? Tag me in your voting pics ... and swipe right for a list of early voting dates by state," read her caption.

Laura Dern

Laura Dern was also among the Hollywood heavyweights to cast a ballot this year.

The star shared a photo of herself on Instagram wearing an "I voted" sticker and a sweater reading, "The way I see it."

"So proudly cast my ballot today!!" Dern wrote in the caption. "Be sure to vote the way YOU see it!!"

Cobie Smulders

"Avengers" actress Cobie Smulders, born in Canada, voted in the US election this year.

The star posted a pic of herself wearing an "I voted" token and a T-shirt reading "I am a voter."

"Done.Boom.Have you yet? Feels good," read her caption.

Karlie Kloss

Supermodel Karlie Kloss proudly showed off her ballot and "I voted" sticker on Instagram just a few days ago.

The star also donned a Biden-Harris face mask for the pics.

"What’s your voting plan?" she asked in the caption. "This was mine — signed, sealed, (notarized), and delivered."