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'Baywatch' star Alexandra Paul arrested after allegedly stealing beagles in Wisconsin raid

'Baywatch' star Alexandra Paul was among 20 protesters nabbed for trespassing at Wisconsin breeding facility

By Christina Dugan Ramirez Fox News
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"Baywatch" star Alexandra Paul was arrested for trespassing after attempting to free dozens of beagles during an animal rights protest in Wisconsin. 

According to a press release obtained by Fox News Digital, Dane County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a trespassing call at Ridglan Farms in the town of Blue Mounds on March 15. 

Paul was reportedly among "50-60 protesters" who "broke into the facility and began removing numerous dogs" from the farm — a large dog-breeding facility that conducts scientific research on dogs.

‘BAYWATCH’ STAR ALEXANDRA PAUL WAS TERRORIZED BY STALKER FOR 13 YEARS; ORDEAL COST HER $60K IN LEGAL FEES

Alexandra Paul

Former "Baywatch" star Alexandra Paul was among 20 people who were arrested for trespassing during an animal rights raid in Wisconsin.  (Getty Images; Dane County Sheriff's Office)

Approximately 20 people were arrested, including Paul. 

"The Dane County Sheriff’s Office understands how deeply people feel for the beagles at Ridglan Farms, and we respect their right to express that passion through peaceful protests," said Sheriff Kalvin Barrett in a statement. 

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alexandra paul, baywatch

Paul was among "50-60" protestors spotted during the Wisconsin raid.  (Presley Ann/Getty Images)

"Our role is to keep everyone safe and to respond when unlawful activity takes place. We encourage anyone with concerns about animal welfare or research practices to engage through lawful and constructive avenues. The Sheriff’s Office remains committed to maintaining public safety, promoting peaceful dialogue, and ensuring that all parties can exercise their rights within the bounds of the law."

According to the release, two vehicles, along with burglary tools and other evidence, were seized at the scene.

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Some of the beagles taken were recovered and returned to Ridglan Farms, but several remain unaccounted for. 

David Charvet with his arms around two "Baywatch" bombshells in a pool.

Paul, seen with David Charvet and Pamela Anderson, appeared in nearly 100 episodes of "Baywatch." (Getty Images)

This isn't the first time Paul has had a run-in with the law. 

In 2021, the Los Angeles Times reported that the former actress was charged with misdemeanor theft for allegedly taking chickens from a Foster Farms truck.

In 2023, Paul was found not guilty, according to The Fresno Bee.

Paul famously portrayed Lt. Stephanie Holden on the hit series in 1989

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Christina Dugan Ramirez is an entertainment writer for Fox News Digital. 

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