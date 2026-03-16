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Comedian Bert Kreischer thanks God after devastating tour bus fire that could have killed him

Brett Kreischer and his team abandoned the vehicle hours earlier due to tire blowout during Midwest tour stop

By Tracy Wright Fox News
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Bert Kreischer counted his blessings after narrowly avoiding disaster.

The comedian was grateful to be safe Sunday after his bus caught on fire the night before while he was on tour in the Midwest.

Kreischer, 53, admitted his team was safe despite the blaze and noted on social media that "God works in mysterious ways." 

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Bert Kreischer holds a microphone on stage

Bert Kreischer's tour bus caught fire while the comedian was on tour in the Midwest. (Jason Koerner)

"Alright, here's everything you need to know about the bus," Kreischer told his fans on Monday while sharing a carousel of images featuring the burnt remains of the bus. 

HARDY DETAILS TERRIFYING MOMENT HE THOUGHT HE WAS 'DEAD' IN DEVASTATING TOUR BUS CRASH

About one hour after departing from a tour stop in Fargo, North Dakota, the front right tire blew and was "totally ripped" off the rim. 

"God works in mysterious ways." 

— Bert Kreischer
Comedian Bert Kreischer shows burnt remains of his tour bus.

Bert Kreischer shared images from his tour bus blaze on Instagram. (Bert Kreischer/Instagram)

"Both bus drivers said they'd never seen anything like it in their 35 years," he said. "We waited for a couple of hours, and then we ditched the bus and got on the crew buses and drove into Cedar Rapids. That morning, our bus caught on fire on the road."

Kreischer, who's "Free Bert" Netflix series was picked up for another season Monday, shared images of the charred bus with his followers on Instagram.

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"Everyone is fine. The bus driver, Dewy, he got out in time," Kreischer detailed. "He said literally the fire started and in 15 seconds, the front cabin was in flames.

"Both bus drivers said they'd never seen anything like it in their 35 years."

— Bert Kreischer
Guy Fieri and a shirtless Bert Kreischer embrace at the 2026 South Beach Wine & Food Festival.

Kreischer's known for baring his lively stand-up performances, which often include showing off his stomach. (Jason Koerner/Getty Images)

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"Here's the good thing to know – had we slept on that bus, we all would have been trapped in the back and be dead today. Yesterday, we would have been dead yesterday."

He added, "So, it was a blessing that we had a blow out. It was a blessing. So today, as frustrated as you may get, realize everything is a blessing. God works in mysterious ways." 

While no one was hurt on board, Kreischer and his crew had to buy new clothes after losing everything on the bus.

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Tracy Wright is an entertainment reporter for Fox News Digital. Send story tips to Tracy.Wright@fox.com.

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