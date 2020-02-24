What the 2020 Oscar winners are doing next

This year's Academy Awards cemented the likes of Laura Dern and Joaquin Phoenix in cinema history but also brought names like "Parasite" director Bong Joo-ho to the forefront.

Being that an Oscar is the film industry's highest honor, it stands to reason that this year's winners will have full plates coming up.

Now that they've bagged their Oscars, here's a look at what Hollywood adventures 2020's big winners will embark on next:

Joaquin Phoenix

Phoenix, 45, was no stranger to the Academy Awards, having earned three nominations in the past before finally winning for "Joker," and his next project could very well put him on the board for another.

Collider reports that Phoenix's next film, "C'mon C'mon," is largely being kept under wraps, but rumors suggest he'll star as a documentary filmmaker who develops a bond with his nephew.

Variety reported that a sequel to "Joker" is being discussed as well.

Renée Zellweger

Zellweger, 50, won her second Oscar earlier this month for her performance in "Judy" and now she's gearing up to tackle a totally different role.

Zellweger will star in "Heft," based on the book by the same name, which will see her play a woman that reaches out to her former teacher, a recluse, to ask him to help her struggling son.

Brad Pitt

According to his IMDb page, the 56-year-old Pitt has a pretty busy schedule ahead of him. However, most of it will be behind the camera.

He's listed as a producer on 40 upcoming projects, with two acting roles on the docket.

Pitt is likely to appear in "Babylon," a tale set in 1920s Hollywood, and has for years been attached to a project called "He Wanted the Moon," a story about a manic depressive doctor researching the disorder.

Laura Dern

Laura Dern's next project is easily the most high-profile of any of her fellow Oscars winners: "Jurassic World 3."

Dern, 53, will return to the franchise alongside original stars Sam Neill and Jeff Goldblum.

She's also set to star in "Just One Drink," a series for the streaming service Quibi, which will see her play a bartender that interacts with her various patrons.

Elton John

John, 72, took home an award for the song "(I'm Gonna) Love Me Again," featured in the biographical musical "Rocketman."

The award is a perfect nod to John's career, which is slowing down after he wraps up his farewell tour.

Don't worry — the tour will stretch into 2021, according to the singer's website.

Bong Joon-ho

After sweeping the Oscars, all eyes are on Bong, 50, to see what his next move will be.

As usual, he'll stay behind the camera, but is making a move to television with an HBO adaptation of his film "Parasite" and a TV series based on his film "Snowpiercer" starring Daveed Diggs and Jennifer Connelly.

Taika Waititi

Known best for directing "Thor: Ragnarok," Waititi, 44, won an Oscar for writing "Jojo Rabbit."

Being one of Hollywood's hottest writer-director-actors, he has a full plate, including writing, directing and appearing in the next "Thor" film and he may even tackle the next installment in the "Star Wars" franchise.

He'll also appear in the upcoming movies "Free Guy," "The Suicide Squad" and Marvel's "What If...?"