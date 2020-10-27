Expand / Collapse search
Selena Gomez
Published

Selena Gomez says she's never voted before the 2020 election: 'Every vote counts'

The star has not publicly endorsed a candidate

By Nate Day | Fox News
Selena Gomez is fulfilling her civic duty.

The 28-year-old singer is among the seemingly countless celebrities to have cast ballots for the 2020 presidential election between Donald Trump and Joe Biden.

While she didn't reveal which candidate she voted for, Gomez did share a few pics of her voting experience on Instagram last week.

"Just finished filling out my ballot!" she wrote alongside a photo of her filling out a ballot, accompanied by a pair of pics of the star wearing her "I voted" sticker.

The moment was undoubtedly a proud one for Gomez, as she revealed on Saturday that this year was her first time voting.

"Honestly, I'm not ashamed to say this," she said during an episode of "Voting Power Hour," per Buzzfeed. "... This was my first time."

Gomez said that in the past, she "never felt" like her vote mattered.

Nowadays, she's singing a different tune.

"Every vote counts," the Disney Channel alum said. "Some people get in their head, and they're like, 'Oh, well what does it matter?'"

In fact, politics is at the forefront of her mind right now.

"My main focus has been this right now," said the star. "You can tell on my social media and everything, obviously, I'm super invested in this right now. It's been good. I feel hopeful."

Along with several other Hollywood heavyweights, Gomez is also currently on the board of Michelle Obama's nonpartisan When We All Vote nonprofit, which focuses on increasing participation in elections.

Election results will begin to be counted on Nov. 3, when a presumed winner is expected to be announced.

