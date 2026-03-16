Former Prince Andrew caught barefoot in bathrobe with Jeffrey Epstein in surfaced Martha's Vineyard photo

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A new photo of former Prince Andrew and British diplomat Peter Mandelson spending time with disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein has emerged in the latest investigation files.

Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor and Mandelson can be seen barefoot and wearing white bathrobes while chatting with Epstein at a wooden table. The photo, released by the Department of Justice (DOJ), is believed to have been taken some time in 1999 or 2000, as the men spent time at Martha's Vineyard.

Three American flag mugs sat on the table between the three men.

Fox News Digital has reached out to representatives for Andrew and Mandelson for comment. A spokesperson for Buckingham Palace previously told Fox News Digital they don’t answer for Andrew as he’s no longer a working royal.

KING CHARLES, KATE MIDDLETON, PRINCE WILLIAM HECKLED BY PROTESTERS DEMANDING ANSWERS ON ANDREW’S EPSTEIN TIES

Andrew's photo with Epstein adds to the mounting evidence of the former prince's ties to the millionaire, who died by suicide in 2019 while awaiting trial on sex-trafficking charges.

British authorities arrested Andrew in February on suspicion of misconduct in public office. He has been accused of sharing confidential trade information with Jeffrey Epstein. Emails released by the DOJ as part of the Epstein files appear to show former Prince Andrew sharing reports of official trade visits with the disgraced financier. One email showed Andrew allegedly sent Epstein the information five minutes after he received it.

Other police forces in the U.K. are also conducting their own investigations into Andrew's ties to Epstein. The Metropolitan Police is investigating allegations that London airports may have been used to facilitate human trafficking and sexual exploitation.

"Separately, the Met is identifying and contacting former and serving officers who may have worked closely, in a protection capacity, with Andrew Mountbatten‑Windsor," the Metropolitan Police said in a statement previously obtained by Fox News Digital.

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"They have been asked to consider carefully whether anything they saw or heard during that period of service may be relevant to our ongoing reviews and to share any information that could assist us," the statement continued.

"While we are aware of the extensive media reporting and commentary about this matter, as of today, no new criminal allegations have been made to the Met regarding sexual (offenses) said to have occurred within our jurisdiction. We continue to urge anyone with new or relevant information to come forward. All allegations will be taken seriously and, as with any matter, any information received will be assessed and investigated where appropriate."

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In 2025, it came to light that former Prince Andrew emailed Epstein on Feb. 28, 2011, more than two months after he had told the BBC he cut off all contact with the disgraced financier.

Months later, Andrew revealed he was giving up his royal titles — including Duke of York.

King Charles III quickly stripped Andrew of all remaining titles, including prince. He became Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor. King Charles also kicked his brother out of Royal Lodge prior to his arrest.

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