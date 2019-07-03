Karlie Kloss talks about her relationship to Trump family: 'It's been hard'

Karlie Kloss opened up about what it’s been like to be directly tied to the Trump family and whether she agrees with the president's views and actions in office.

Kloss is married to Josh Kushner, whose brother Jared Kushner is married to Trump’s daughter, Ivanka. Given that Jared serves as a senior advisor to the president, Kloss is often in the uncomfortable position of having her politics called into question.

“It’s been hard,” she told British Vogue. “But I choose to focus on the values that I share with my husband, and those are the same liberal values that I was raised with and that have guided me throughout my life.”

The couple started dating when Kloss was 19, well before the former reality show host declared his intention to run for President of the United States. The former Victoria’s Secret Model typically doesn’t discuss her political beliefs, but The Hollywood Reporter notes that she’s previously implied she voted for Hillary Clinton in the 2016 election and posted photos from the March for Our Lives protest against gun violence in March 2018.

In the same interview, the star explained her decision to step away from working with Victoria’s Secret.

"The reason I decided to stop working with Victoria’s Secret was I didn’t feel it was an image that was truly reflective of who I am and the kind of message I want to send to young women around the world about what it means to be beautiful," she explained.

She continued: "I think that was a pivotal moment in me stepping into my power as a feminist, being able to make my own choices and my own narrative, whether through the companies I choose to work with, or through the image I put out to the world.”