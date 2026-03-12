Alec Baldwin’s wife turns to Instagram after $20M Hamptons home sits unsold for years

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Alec Baldwin called in his best representative to find a buyer for his $20 million Hamptons compound.

Months after slashing $1 million from the price tag, Hilaria Baldwin pleaded with her followers to consider the East Coast when making their next big purchase.

"Our family is going to go off on a new adventure which means we are selling our Hamptons home," the former yoga instructor wrote online. "It’s bittersweet because we have made so many amazing memories there, and we are excited for our next chapter!"

She continued, "While we are sad to leave it, we know the next owners will love it just as much as we do … so I wanted to share it here … it really is a piece of paradise."

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The "30 Rock" actor purchased the sprawling estate in 1996 for $1.7 million, according to records. Nearly 20 years later, Baldwin listed the home for sale for $29 million and quickly slashed $3 million off the price tag.

"While we are sad to leave it, we know the next owners will love it just as much as we do." — Hilaria Baldwin

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In March 2023, he reduced the price by another $2 million and ultimately pulled the listing in September 2023. The "Beetlejuice" star's mansion returned to the market in 2024 just shy of $19 million before brokers finally settled on the $19.9 million price tag in January 2026.

Hilaria shared a number of images featuring the mansion in her public service announcement for potential buyers.

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"Hey guys, you know how much we love the Hamptons," Hilaria explained. "We've made the most amazing memories in our home, we spend summers in our pool, we go down to the beach which is really close to where we are.

"We cook, we spend time together, it is such an amazing beautiful place and our family is going to be off on an adventure that I cannot tell you about yet, but we're going to be leaving the area which is bittersweet."

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She added, "I want our home to go to people who are going to love it as much as we love it."

"Unparalleled vision of elegant estate living awaits" at the 10,000-square-foot house, which features five bedrooms and six bathrooms, according to the listing.

"Our family is going to be off on an adventure that I cannot tell you about yet, but we're going to be leaving the area which is bittersweet." — Hilaria Baldwin

"The existing 5-bedroom modern farmhouse home has architectural plans for expansion with 2 more bedrooms, plus a formal dining room, sunroom, and large screened-in porch," brokers wrote. "Moreover, the opportunity to build a new, equally impressive guest house in Amagansett is unheard of in the Hamptons."

Hilaria explained that the "big piece of property" was "rare" for the area, and added, "It is a piece of paradise."

"I know that the next owners will love it as much as we do."

Alec admitted last year that the home was special to his family.

"We keep coming back here because the kids are very happy," he told The New York Times. "They love it here. When I go up to the kids and go, ‘Want to sell the house?’, they go crazy. It’s a kid’s home that I never want to leave."

It's unclear where the family intends to settle following their big adventure, but the West Coast may soon be calling their names.

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Last year, Hilaria confessed to needing "fresh energy" for Alec and their seven children.

"We don't want to raise our kids in the Hamptons anymore," she told Gurus Magazine. "We’re considering L.A. It’s all about fresh energy—a reset."