Kelsea Ballerini responds to backlash over CMT Music Awards performance with Halsey: ‘Politely shut up’

Kelsea Ballerini was hit with some harsh criticism after her performance with Halsey at the CMT Music Awards last week.

Several fans criticized their song “The Other Girl,” claiming it wasn’t country music.

Others commented on Ballerini, 27, and Halsey’s figure-hugging leather outfits and sultry performance.

Following the awards ceremony, the “Miss Me More” singer posted a picture of herself on social media giving a thumbs up as she addressed the haters.

"After reading way too many comments, I'd like to remind people that there are different kinds of country music and none are more 'real' than others when it comes from an honest place," Ballerini said.

She added: “Women can wear whatever we want and shouldn't be called names and criticized for it, and that if you don't have something nice to say, politely shut up."

Ahead of the awards show, Ballerini told Country Now that she and Halsey, 26, were going for “‘Coyote Ugly’ into modern-day 2020 vibes” for their duet performance.

"It's really our first big performance that we've done of the song, ever," the “hole in the bottle” singer said. "So obviously we had to make it major. We're kind of doing like a ‘Coyote Ugly,’ Britney [Spears] ‘Crossroads,’ Southern grunge, hot performance. I'm really excited about it.”

Ballerini added that the performance with Halsey was supposed to be “very empowered” and meant to “show off our confidence as artists and as women.”