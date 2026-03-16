Oscars 2026: Jessica Alba, Kate Hudson, Alessandra Ambrosio and more stun on Vanity Fair silver carpet

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The stars aligned following the 98th Academy Awards in Los Angeles on Sunday.

Hollywood's biggest names kept the party going at the 2026 Vanity Fair Oscar Party — turning heads in some of 2026’s sexiest and most daring fashion statements.

From sheer gowns to low-plunging necklines, stars such as Jessica Alba, Emily Ratajkowski, Kim Kardashian, Nicole Kidman, Heidi Klum and more flocked to the silver carpet to debut their own style.

Here is a look at some of the night's best-dressed attendees.

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Jessica Alba, who was accompanied by her new love interest, Danny Ramirez, wore a black strapless Tamara Ralph gown featuring 3-D feathers on the skirt.

Emily Ratajkowski wore a maroon velvet dress with a plunging neckline and side cutouts, while Alessandra Ambrosio wore a white corset gown that featured a sheer bottom exposing her legs.

Nicole Kidman, who hilariously photobombed Lauren Sánchez and Jeff Bezos on the carpet, per a video obtained by Page Six, opted for a classic, long-sleeved gold gown. Priyanka Chopra and Kim Kardashian followed suit with their own gold ensembles.

Kardashian paired her bodycon gown with blue-colored contacts.

Heidi Klum wore a light yellow gown that featured sheer cutouts and a low back.

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Kate Hudson, who was nominated at the 2026 Oscars for best actress for her role as Claire Sardina in the musical romance "Song Sung Blue," wore a sexy, black cutout gown that exposed her abs.

Donatella Versace, Fran Drescher and Meg Ryan all wore various shades of deep green gowns.

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Kylie Jenner, who opted out of walking the Oscars' red carpet with boyfriend and nominee Timothée Chalamet, cuddled up to the actor while walking the VF silver carpet. Jenner wore a custom black sequin Alexander McQueen gown with a long feathered train, while Chalamet donned an all-white suit.

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More couples who walked the carpet included Lauren Sánchez and Jeff Bezos, Melanie Hamrick and Mick Jagger, Sarah Paulson and Holland Taylor and more.

Dakota Fanning, whose sister Elle Fanning was nominated for best supporting actress in "Sentimental Value," sparkled in a black Zuhair Murad gown, while "Abbott Elementary" creator and star Quinta Brunson wore a black Tom Ford gown that featured a high-neck.

"The Queen's Gambet" actress Anya Taylor-Joy took a chance with a Dior black bodysuit by Jonathan Anderson and a Tiffany & Co. statement necklace.

Selma Blair, who has been vocal about her MS battle, walked the silver carpet with her cane and dazzled in a black gown. Blair paired her look with a chunky diamond necklace and a slicked-back hairstyle.

Queen Latifah wore a red strapless gown accompanied by a sheer layered cape, while Kaia Gerber kept it classic with a red silhouette gown that featured a high cutout.

Kendall Jenner sparkled in a baby blue Chanel corset gown, which was embroidered with sequins. Jenner accompanied her look with Tiffany & Co. jewelry, wearing a pair of 4-carat diamond drop earrings and a 6-carat diamond ring. Hailey Bieber wore a strapless animal print dress by Giorgio Armani. Her husband, Justin Bieber, was not in attendance.

Inside the party, which was held at the Los Angeles County Musuem of Art (LACMA), guests gathered within the outdoor "forum" area beneath the main museum galleries facing the Japanese Pavilion. A vestibule composed of curved faceted mirrored walls created a "hall of mirrors" effect as guests passed into the large party room.

A 20-foot-tall arrangement of 10,000 yellow orchids anchored the entry to the main party space, which featured a custom fabricated 40-by-15-foot-wide central bar, presented by Tequila Don Julio, in stainless steel at the center of the room, over which hung 24 six-foot-tall Noguchi-inspired parchment lanterns, bathing the room in a warm white coloration, according to a press release obtained by Fox News Digital.

Guests enjoyed a meal curated by Chef Evan Funke of Funke, Beverly Hills, and Funke Catering & Events. The meal consisted of lasagna alla Cantonese, Mediterranean sea bass, grilled prime ribeye with custom chocolate bark for dessert.

To top it off, partygoers were offered by-the-slice Domino's Pizza and In-N-Out burgers throughout the night.