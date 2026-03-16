Riley Green left bleeding after fan hurls phone at country star onstage during concert

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Riley Green was left bleeding after a disgruntled fan threw a phone at him onstage.

In a video posted to social media, the country star was caught off guard while performing at Margaret Court Arena in Melbourne, Australia when a phone was suddenly thrown from the crowd, clipping the musician in the ear.

A shocked Green paused the show and asked his crew to turn the house lights on in an effort to identify the thrower. With the help of the crowd, Green pointed to the fan and threw him out of the show.

RILEY GREEN CHOOSES ALABAMA FARM OVER NASHVILLE FAME DESPITE HAVING 'EVERY REASON' TO MAKE THE MOVE

"This one right here? Get his fat a-- out of here. Go on," Green said.

After the fan was escorted out the arena, Green — who wasn't aware of his injury — thanked his fans for their support.

"I’d like to take a moment while I’ve got everybody’s attention to thank each and every one of you for coming out tonight.," he said. "Hang on, am I bleeding? Y’all see how tough I am? Thank god he didn’t have an iPhone 12, that would have really hurt."

After the show, Green gave his fans an update on social media.

"5 stitches later…sewed up," he wrote on his Instagram Stories, accompanied by a photo of the injury.

Earlier this month, Green spoke with Fox News Digital about why he prefers his life in Alabama over furthering his career in Tennessee.

"I feel like I’ve got every reason in the world to move to Nashville, and it’s just never crossed my mind. I love my farm in Alabama, and it’s the place I draw all my inspiration for songs from," he said.

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Green added, "Life moves a lot slower down there."

"When I get a day off, and I’m on my farm, I do as little as possible," Green said. "But, [I] definitely get on the tractor and do a little bit of clearing and – I got my pops out there helping me work on the farm. I got a lot of animals and dogs and we just kind of take it easy."

Green is making his acting debut in the Luke Grimes-led "Yellowstone" spinoff, "Marshals."

Speaking to Fox News Digital at the premiere, Green said his nerves were wrecked stepping on set for the first time, and it doesn't compare to going on stage.

"Oh, much more nerve-wracking. I don’t get nervous going on stage anymore. I’ve played enough shows now it kind of comes naturally, but this was a completely different world, and it’s not my set, it’s not my stage. I’m kind of the new guy in that bunch, so it was definitely a nerve-wracking thing," he said.

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Fox News Digital's Larry Fink and Janelle Ash contributed to this post.