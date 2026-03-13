2026 Oscars: Winners and losers

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The 98th Academy Awards are taking center stage Sunday night as the film industry’s biggest stars gather in Los Angeles to celebrate the year in movies.

Celebrities including Nicole Kidman, Demi Moore and Kate Hudson arrived at the Dolby Theatre ahead of the ceremony, which recognizes standout performances, directing and filmmaking in Hollywood.

Here’s the complete list of nominees and winners from the 98th Academy Awards.

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Best supporting actress

Elle Fanning, "Sentimental Value" Inga Ibsdotter Lilleaas, "Sentimental Value" Amy Madigan, "Weapons" – WINNER Wunmi Mosaku, "Sinners" Teyana Taylor, "One Battle After Another"

Best animated feature

"Arco" (Neon) "Elio" (Disney/Pixar) "KPop Demon Hunters" (Netflix) – WINNER "Little Amélie or the Character of Rain" (GKIDS) "Zootopia 2" (Disney)

Best animated short

"Butterfly" "Forevergreen" "The Girl Who Cried Pearls" "Retirement Plan" "The Three Sisters"

Best picture

"Bugonia" "F1" "Frankenstein" "Hamnet" "Marty Supreme" "One Battle After Another" "The Secret Agent" "Sentimental Value" "Sinners" "Train Dreams"

Best director

Chloé Zhao, "Hamnet" Josh Safdie, "Marty Supreme" Paul Thomas Anderson, "One Battle After Another" Joachim Trier, "Sentimental Value" Ryan Coogler, "Sinners"

Best actor

Timothée Chalamet, "Marty Supreme" Leonardo DiCaprio, "One Battle After Another" Ethan Hawke, "Blue Moon" Michael B. Jordan, "Sinners" Wagner Moura, "The Secret Agent"

Best actress

Jessie Buckley, "Hamnet" Rose Byrne, "If I Had Legs I'd Kick You" Kate Hudson, "Song Sung Blue" Renate Reinsve, "Sentimental Value" Emma Stone, "Bugonia"

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Best supporting actor

Benicio Del Toro, "One Battle After Another" Jacob Elordi, "Frankenstein" Delroy Lindo, "Sinners" Sean Penn, "One Battle After Another" Stellan Skarsgård, "Sentimental Value"

Best original screenplay

"Blue Moon," Robert Kaplow "It Was Just an Accident," Jafar Panahi "Marty Supreme," Ronald Bronstein and Josh Safdie "Sentimental Value," Joachim Trier and Eskil Vogt "Sinners," Ryan Coogler

Best adapted screenplay

"Bugonia," Will Tracy "Frankenstein," Guillermo del Toro "Hamnet," Maggie O’Farrell and Chloé Zhao "One Battle After Another," Paul Thomas Anderson "Train Dreams," Clint Bentley and Greg Kwedar

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Best international feature film

Brazil, "The Secret Agent" France, "It Was Just an Accident" Norway, "Sentimental Value" Spain, "Sirât" Tunisia, "The Voice of Hind Rajab"

Best documentary feature

"The Alabama Solution" "Come See Me in the Good Light" "Cutting Through Rocks" "Mr. Nobody Against Putin" "The Perfect Neighbor"

Best documentary short

"All the Empty Rooms" "Armed Only with a Camera: The Life and Death of Brent Renaud" "Children No More: 'Were and Are Gone'" "The Devil is Busy" "Perfectly a Strangeness"

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Best live-action short

"Butcher's Stain" "Jane Austen's Period Drama" "A Friend of Dorothy" "The Singers" "Two People Exchanging Saliva"

Best original score

"Bugonia," Jerskin Fendrix "Frankenstein," Alexandre Desplat "Hamnet," Max Richter "One Battle After Another," Jonny Greenwood "Sinners," Ludwig Göransson

Best original song

"Dear Me" from "Diane Warren: Relentless" "Golden" from "KPop Demon Hunters" "I Lied to You" from "Sinners" "Sweet Dreams of Joy" from "Viva Verdi!" "Train Dreams" from "Train Dreams"

Best cinematography

"Frankenstein" "Marty Supreme" "One Battle After Another" "Sinners" "Train Dreams"

Best production design

"Frankenstein" "Hamnet" "Marty Supreme" "One Battle After Another" "Sinners"

Best costume design

"Avatar: Fire and Ash," Deborah L. Scott "Frankenstein," Kate Hawley "Hamnet," Malgosia Turzanska "Marty Supreme," Miyako Bellizzi "Sinners," Ruth E. Carter

Best makeup and hairstyling

"Frankenstein" "Kokuho" "Sinners" "The Smashing Machine" "The Ugly Stepsister"

Best film editing

"F1," Stephen Mirrione "Marty Supreme," Ronald Bronstein and Josh Safdie "One Battle After Another," Andy Jurgensen "Sentimental Value," Olivier Bugge Coutté "Sinners," Michael P. Shawver

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Best sound

"F1" "Frankenstein" "One Battle After Another" "Sinners" "Sirât"

Best visual effects

"Avatar: Fire and Ash" "F1" "Jurassic World Rebirth" "The Lost Bus" "Sinners"

Best casting

"Hamnet," Nina Gold "Marty Supreme," Jennifer Venditti "One Battle After Another," Cassandra Kulukundis "The Secret Agent," Gabriel Domingues "Sinners," Francine Maisler