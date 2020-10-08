Stars who have endorsed Biden for president

Every four years, American citizens are given time to evaluate who they'd like to lead the country.

And naturally, as the 2020 presidential election between former Vice President Biden and President Trump draws closer, public figures have openly expressed their own beliefs regarding who should carry out the position.

Here's a look at some of the stars who have endorsed Biden and his vice presidential pick Kamala Harris for president in the 2020 election.

Hailey Baldwin

Baldwin endorsed Biden on Saturday with an Instagram post celebrating World Mental Health Day, as she wore a t-shirt sporting the candidate's campaign logo.

"It’s world mental health day, and something that has affected my mental health is the state of our country and the future of our country," she wrote in the caption. "I have hope, but we need to collectively make the change we want for our future and that means getting out there to VOTE!!!"

Her father, actor Stephen Baldwin, endorsed Trump the same day.

Tom Hanks

One of Hollywood's most revered actors has thrown his support behind the former vice president.

According to Deadline, Hanks appeared at a Biden campaign event alongside the politician geared toward low-dollar donors. Citing an invitation sent to supporters, the outlet reported that the event was referred to as "Grassroots Fest."

“Every election comes along, and you can always make the argument, ‘This is the most important election of our lives.’ This is the most important election in the history of America,” Hanks said at the event, according to Deadline.

Taylor Swift

Swift was known for staying out of politics for the majority of her career until she felt compelled to speak up in support of the LGBTQ population just a few years ago.

Now, in an interview with V magazine, the star endorsed the Biden Harris campaign, saying that the ticket "takes global health risks seriously and puts the lives of its people first."

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson

Like Swift, Johnson hasn't been known for publicly endorsing candidates. In fact, he's toyed with the idea of running for office himself.

However, he broke precedent this year to support Biden, telling fans via Instagram that he believes the former vice president and Sen. Harris "are the best choice to lead our country."

Demi Lovato

One of today's biggest pop stars has thrown her weight behind the Biden-Harris ticket.

The "Anyone" singer took to Twitter just a day after Harris was announced as Biden's VP pick to express support for the politicians, sharing a handful of photos featuring herself, the senator and Biden.

"'We are in a battle for the soul of this nation. But together it’s a battle we can win,'" wrote Lovato, quoting Harris. "[Love] you @KamalaHarris."

Leonardo DiCaprio

Another showbiz heavyweight, DiCaprio expressed support for Biden early on in the presidential race.

Back in early March, the Oscar winner attended a fundraiser for Biden reportedly stuffed with industry bigwigs.

John Legend

It may come as no surprise that Legend is a Biden supporter. After all, he's married to Chrissy Teigen, one of Hollywood's most outspoken Trump critics.

While the star hasn't made an official announcement, he has performed at a number of fundraisers and events in support of Biden, including at the Democratic National Convention.

Cher

Pop legend Cher, yet another star who has vocally opposed Trump for years, has lent her support to the Biden-Harris ticket.

In February, the star took to Twitter to announce her endorsement.

"This will Most Likely Be Unpopular, but Last Nite I Asked Myself, 'Who, Would I Be, if I denied a Man I Know & Respect 4 a Shiny, New, Tech Savey [sic] BILLIONAIRE,'" she wrote. "Joe’s Made Mistakes, like all of Us, but I Believe He Would Be [an] Honest, Smart, 'CIVIL' PRES. Who Doesn’t Have 2 [sic] Learn On The Job."

Katy Perry

When Harris was selected as Biden's running mate, Perry gushed over the vice-presidential nominee, but she also said that she was representative of Biden's decision making.

"I’ve had the privilege of getting to know @kamalaharris over the years and @joebiden choosing her as his running mate is already a testament to his decision making: Kamala is exactly the kind of leader WITH experience we desperately need right now," wrote the singer alongside several pictures of herself with Harris. "She’s the type of person willing to put in the WORK to make our country better. Less than 3 months until Election Day. LET’S DO THIS Y'ALL."

Willie Nelson

Nelson recently showed his support for Biden by headlining a virtual fundraiser event for the nominee.

The pricey event also featured speeches from Beto O’Rourke and Julián Castro, according to the Houston Chronicle, and followed Nelson's 2018 endorsement of O'Rourke for U.S. Senate.

"A lot of people seem surprised that I’m backing a candidate, but it ain’t my first rodeo," said the famed musician in a 2018 Rolling Stone interview, according to the newspaper.

Maya Rudolph

While she may be known for her Emmy-winning performance as Harris on "Saturday Night Live," Rudolph has stated that she feels a much deeper connection to the upcoming election, and to Harris specifically.

"It's my civic duty. I got to do it. I got to get there and do whatever I need to do to make sure that she wins this election, and also that I do a good job," the actress said in an interview with Jimmy Fallon.