Jane Fonda takes a dig at Barbra Streisand, questions why she honored Robert Redford at Oscars instead of her

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Jane Fonda is taking a dig at the Academy for choosing Barbra Streisand to honor Robert Redford during the ceremony’s In Memoriam segment.

Following the big night, Fonda joked that she had "more to say" than Streisand due to her long history with the late actor.

"I want to know how come Streisand was up there doing that for Redford?" Fonda told Entertainment Tonight. She noted that Streisand "only made one movie with him, I made four! I have more to say."

Fonda said she was "always in love with him. The most gorgeous human being and such great values. And he did a lot for movies, he really changed movies, lifted up independent movies."

ROBERT REDFORD DEAD AT 89

The two shared more than five decades of friendship — Redford landed a breakout role in Neil Simon’s "Barefoot in the Park," first on the Broadway stage and then on screen alongside Fonda in 1967. Following Redford's death, Fonda shared a statement.

"I want to know how come Streisand was up there doing that for Redford?" — Jane Fonda

"It hit me hard this morning when I read that Bob was gone. I can’t stop crying. He meant a lot to me and was a beautiful person in every way. He stood for an America we have to keep fighting for," she shared in a statement, according to People .

ROBERT REDFORD REMEMBERED AS MERYL STREEP, RON HOWARD AND ETHAN HAWKE PAY TRIBUTE

Streisand, who starred opposite Redford in "The Way We Were," remembered both the on-screen chemistry and the off-screen connection they shared following his passing.

"Every day on the set of ‘The Way We Were’ was exciting, intense and pure joy," Streisand said in a statement to Fox News Digital. "We were such opposites: he was from the world of horses; I was allergic to them! Yet, we kept trying to find out more about each other, just like the characters in the movie."

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

"Bob was charismatic, intelligent, intense, always interesting — and one of the finest actors ever."

As she reflected on their final visit, Streisand shared a touching memory: "The last time I saw him, when he came to lunch, we discussed art and decided to send each other our first drawings."

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

She concluded, "He was one of a kind, and I’m so grateful to have had the opportunity to work with him."

In September, Redford died at 89.

"Robert Redford passed away on September 16, 2025, at his home at Sundance in the mountains of Utah – the place he loved, surrounded by those he loved," his representative told Fox News Digital. "He will be missed greatly. The family requests privacy."

The Hollywood icon was best known for classics like "Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid" and "The Sting."

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

Fox News Digital's Stephanie Giang-Paunon contributed to this report.