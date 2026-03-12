Rihanna shooting suspect’s disturbing posts emerge as star joins growing celebrity list facing fan threats

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Rihanna's star status nearly cost her her life last weekend during an attempted drive-by shooting at her Beverly Hills home.

Ivanna Lisette Ortiz allegedly drove up to the "Diamonds" singer's mansion and fired multiple rounds from a semiautomatic weapon at the house, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

Ortiz, 35, was charged Tuesday with attempted murder and faces life in prison if convicted on the charges.

Following the shooting, cryptic posts were unearthed from Ortiz's social media channels and provided an eye-opening look at overbearing celebrity fans.

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According to Ortiz's Facebook, the self-employed suspect addressed Rihanna just weeks before the attack.

"@badgalriri — Are you there?" she wrote. "’Cause I was waiting for your AIDS 5-head self to say something to me directly instead of sneaking around like you’re talking to me where I’m not at."

In a Dec. 20 post, Ortiz wrote that she was "already through with Rihanna," before referencing another major A-list star.

"I restricted that stupid b--- Kim Kardashian," she wrote. "Your turn hiding b----, stop begging for a look."

Additionally, Ortiz hosted a daily prayer for 60 days on her YouTube channel. In her videos, Ortiz read scripture and often referenced the devil's presence .

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"God's presence is here, but so is the devil," Ortiz said in one video posted in January. "That's what we need to highlight. Sometimes we think it's just trials and tribulations, but we need to know and understand that we have an enemy. You have an enemy. There's an enemy…someone who wants to attack you. There's someone who wants to see you lose. There's someone who wants to kill you."

"That's the devil and I rebuke him in the name of Jesus," she continued. "I'm not going to let him take my dignity or my personality or my character or my heart … That's Satan. He wants to kill something beautiful, just like his Rihanna."

Ortiz was charged with one count of attempted murder, 10 felony counts of assault with a semiautomatic firearm and three felony counts of shooting at an inhabited dwelling or camper.

Her bail was set at $1.875 million. If convicted as charged, Ortiz faces up to life in prison.

"Opening fire in any populated neighborhood is extremely dangerous, puts lives at risk and will be fully prosecuted," Los Angeles County District Attorney Nathan J. Hochman said. "Thankfully, no one was injured in this shooting, but this careless violence will not be tolerated in our community. Such shooters will find their next destination to be our jails and prisons."

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Rihanna's brush with an unwelcome visitor isn't anything new by Hollywood standards. Many celebrities – including Ariana Grande and Justin Bieber – have faced similar disturbing encounters.

During the worldwide "Wicked: For Good" press tour, Grande was accosted by an overzealous fan at the Singapore premiere.

Grande, Cynthia Erivo, Michelle Yeoh and Jeff Goldblum were walking the yellow carpet to celebrate the upcoming release of the second "Wicked" movie when the shocking moment happened.

A fan attending the premiere jumped over a barricade and rushed toward Grande, according to multiple videos from the event . Once he reached her, he put his arm around her neck before Grande’s co-star, Cynthia Erivo, immediately jumped in to pull him away.

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The "7 Rings" singer received an unwanted surprise from a stalker in 2022 when he violated a restraining order and broke into her Montecito home on her 29th birthday, according to TMZ.

Aharon Zebulun Israel Brown pleaded guilty to stalking charges in 2024 and was sentenced to three years in prison.

Justin Bieber has had multiple stalkers, including a New Mexico man and his nephew who plotted to murder and castrate the pop singer in 2013.

The plan began after a man in prison attempted to contact Bieber with no response. He then recruited his nephew and another man to drive to the "Love Yourself" singer's home and castrate him with garden shears before murdering him, according to reports.

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Bieber was outspoken about his feelings toward people who wait outside his home in a social media post in 2020.

"How can you convince yourself it's not completely inappropriate and disrespectful to wait outside my home to gawk, stare and take pictures as I walk into my apartment," he wrote at the time. "This is not a hotel. It's my home."

Taylor Swift has had a number of stalkers throughout her career. Most recently, a Brooklyn man stalked the singer at her NYC home and "across multiple states," according to police. The man was arrested on July 2 and charged with "stalking and criminal trespass."

"You’re dead you know," the man allegedly spoke into Swift's Tribeca home intercom on June 12, 2021. "You’re holding her prisoner and I need to set her free."

In 2025, the "Honey" singer was granted a restraining order against an ex-convict who allegedly visited her Los Angeles home several times in the last year.

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Fox News Digital's Christina Dugan Ramirez and Lauryn Overhultz contributed to this report.