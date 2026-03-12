Tori Spelling sets the record straight on 30 years of plastic surgery rumors

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Tori Spelling said this week that throughout her entire career since she was 17, tabloids and fans have been making "horrific" claims that she’s had plastic surgery she didn’t get done.

"Since I was 17, since before there was internet, wow, there was the Enquirer, The Globe, it was like the tabloid paper magazines," the 52-year-old told Dr. Terry Dubrow while they were discussing plastic surgery on her "MisSpelling" podcast on Monday.

"And the Globe came out with something when I was 17," she said. "I had started ‘90210’ and gotten famous. And they were like, ‘She’s had all this plastic surgery.’ So, they did something like that to a 17-year-old."

Spelling said the Globe claimed she had gotten a new chin and cheek implants, but all she had actually gotten was a nose job.

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She remembered her dad, producer Aaron Spelling, told her not to worry about the story, saying the tabloids would move on to another celebrity next week, but she said it’s stuck with her her whole life.

"At 17, it crushed my whole soul," she said. "I never unsaw that. I never unheard it. I was like a 17-year-old girl that was like 'OK, am I pretty? I’m trying to find myself in this world, but I’m on TV.' I was in high school for real."

In the age of social media, Spelling admitted it still hurts her feelings when people speculate about her.

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"It’s horrific. I’m 52, I’ll be 53 in May, and I purposefully go the other way because everyone says — every photo I put up, people say, ‘Stop with the filler!’ I’m like, 'I’m not!'" she said. "I don’t know — I guess at this point, I should be like f--- it and have my whole face done because they already say I’ve had it done. So, it’s like I can’t win, but I don’t know why that keeps me from doing stuff."

Spelling said she usually doesn’t respond when people make untrue comments, but can’t always help herself.

"I find myself sometimes, though, being like, ‘No! it’s not true! Have I had filler in the past? Yes — I don’t have filler right now. I have Botox,' and like telling them what I have. Like why am I — it’s like I’m scared to like — like, ‘No, I haven’t had all that done.’"

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Spelling has previously detailed her experience getting breast implants at a strip mall after a recommendation from a friend who was a stripper.

"At 17, it crushed my whole soul. I never unsaw that. I never unheard it. I was like a 17-year-old girl that was like ‘OK, am I pretty? I’m trying to find myself in this world, but I’m on TV.’ I was in high school for real." — Tori Spelling

"I was 19, so I was like, ‘This isn’t Beverly Hills, what’s happening?’ I was confused. I was best friends with Alicia Silverstone and Carmen Electra, and they were taking care of me [after the surgery]. I can’t even make this stuff up."

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She added, "He was a fine doctor, it was just like an outpatient center in a strip mall."

She described her natural breasts as an A plus to a B-cup, adding that she had "just wanted to make them fuller."

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Spelling said that she had just gotten them done again, joking, "third time will be the charm."

"I think my body doesn’t like to take foreign things," she explained. "I think they’re OK now. My whole intention of getting them redone was to go smaller ‘cause, like looking back to the ‘90s, I was like, 'I liked my boobs. I wish I had just kept them. They’re really great.'"