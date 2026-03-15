Brooks Nader and sisters stop traffic in barely-there bubble outfits during daring street stunt

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Brooks Nader and her sisters turned heads on the streets of New York City after they stepped out in eye-catching outfits made entirely of bubbles.

On March 10, the 28-year-old Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model and her siblings Mary Holland, 26, Grace Ann, 25, and Sarah Jane, 23, were photographed walking through Manhattan in coordinated looks covered in clear plastic bubbles, creating the illusion they were wearing little more than soap suds.

The sisters' ensembles, which varied slightly from each other, were two-piece sets of crop tops and shorts or miniskirts with clusters of transparent spheres layered over nude fabric. They paired the looks with matching open-toe, stiletto nude heels.

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In photos from their viral outing, Brooks, Mary Holland, Grace Ann and Sarah Jane were seen exiting a gray van before strutting down the sidewalks of the Big Apple, earning double takes from passersby.

The Louisiana natives were trailed by photographers during their attention-grabbing excursion, which was part of a marketing stunt and campaign shoot for the March 23 relaunch of women’s personal care brand Jukebox.

Brooks and her sisters were pictured holding clear plastic bags filled with Jukebox products and posing for photos with fans.

After photos from the Nader sisters' outing went viral, their looks were widely compared to Lady Gaga’s iconic bubble dress, which the pop star famously wore during performances in 2009.

Brooks, Mary Holland, Grace Ann and Sarah Jane star together in the Freeform/Hulu reality show "Love Thy Nader," which follows the sisters as they navigate modeling careers and life in New York City.

"Born and raised in Louisiana, the four of us always dreamed of moving to New York to chase big-city dreams," they told People magazine in a joint statement when the show premiered last August.

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"It felt a world away. And yet — here we are. Four sisters, all in our 20s, living together in NYC," their statement continued. "Working, dating, laughing, learning, and building a life we never could've imagined ... side by side!"

Brooks rose to fame after she won Sports Illustrated Swimsuit’s Swim Search in 2019 and landed her first cover of the magazine in 2023. During a 2023 interview with People magazine, Brooks shared that she hoped her sisters were inspired by her Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue cover.

"I'm trying to be a role model to them, they're all models as well, so I gave them a little something to put on their wishlist," she said.

"I think they can achieve it," Brooks added. "Anything's possible."

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Brooks competed alongside professional dancer Gleb Savchenko on Season 33 of "Dancing with the Stars" in 2024 and has also embarked on an acting career.

Earlier this month, she was cast as Selene, the captain of the Zuma Beach lifeguards, in Fox’s upcoming "Baywatch" reboot.

"Love Thy Nader" was renewed for a second season in November 2025.