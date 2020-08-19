Kerry Washington emcees third night of DNC, receives praise from fans: She 'should host everything'

Kerry Washington served as the emcee for the third night of the Democratic National Convention on Wednesday.

The former "Scandal" star received high praise from her fans on Twitter after the evening kicked off.

Shonda Rhimes, the creator of the hit drama, was among those who offered positive thoughts.

"Ready for tonight. So much love and support to @kerrywashington as she guides the night," she wrote. "And so excited and proud for @KamalaHarris — this is her moment! #DemConvention."

"Kerry Washington should host everything," gushed a fan. "Gorgeous. Compelling."

"When dear friends, like @kerrywashington, use their success to help make our world a better place I literally burst with a mixture of love, pride and gratitude. GO Ker!!!" said another.

Another added: ".@kerrywashington is so good at this emceeing job."

"Man, can @kerrywashington host or what," a fan said.

Julia Louis-Dreyfus, former star of "Veep," is set to host the convention's fourth and final evening on Thursday.