Kourtney Kardashian explains her decision to step away from 'toxic environment' on 'KUWTK'

Kourtney Kardashian is finally speaking out about her decision to step away from the massively popular reality show she shares with her famous sisters on “Keeping Up With The Kardashians.”

The reality star revealed in the Season 18 premiere of the show in March that she had hit her breaking point with the series and will now step back and will be more selective about when cameras are allowed to film her and her family’s personal life. Speaking to Vogue Arabia in a cover story for its July/August issue, the oldest Kardashian sibling explained her decision to walk back her time on the show that made her famous.

“I have been filming the show nonstop for 14 years… I was feeling unfulfilled and it became a toxic environment for me to continue to have it occupy as much of my life as it was,” Kourtney explained. “Privacy is something I have come to value and finding that balance of private moments with being on a reality show is hard. People have this misconception that I don’t want to work, which isn’t true. I am following my happiness and putting my energy into that which makes me happy.”

Kourtney shares sons Mason, 10; Reign, 5, and daughter Penelope, 7, with ex Scott Disick. Now that she’s not a full-time member of the “KUWTK” cast, she is able to spend more time raising her kids, which she says has been fulfilling.

“I always try my absolute best when I’m with my kids not to be on my phone, to be present in what we’re doing, and have those moments where you’re looking in each other’s eyes and connecting. It’s so important,” she told the magazine. “I usually take one day on the weekend when we have no plans, we hang out at the house in pajamas or sweats. We sleep in. I like to not be on a schedule on that day.”

Kourtney’s decision to leave the show came in March following a shocking on-camera confrontation between Kourtney and her sister Kim Kardashian West that got surprisingly physical, People reported.

In a confessional after the fact, Kourtney explained that she reached her breaking point with the show.

“I don’t understand why there’s all this judgment about the way we each want to live our lives. We should be accepted for what we each want to do. It’s not a positive environment for me to want to be in every day when I feel like they’re so critical of me,” she said. “Every day I’m coming in, I’m like, ‘Why am I choosing to be in this environment?’ And I think I just reached my point of not being able to tolerate it anymore.”