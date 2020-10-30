Celebrities who don’t talk politics: 'Nobody cares'

Many celebrities have endorsed either President Trump or former Vice President Joe Biden in the upcoming 2020 presidential election.

Few stars, on the other hand, have made a conscious choice to never talk about politics whether it be this election or previous ones.

Kevin Hart, Dolly Parton, Danica Patrick and Josh Duhamel are among entertainers who have chosen to focus their energy on their careers rather than get into a blue-versus-red debate.

In 2018, Hart, 41, took a jab at Trump, 74, during the MTV Video Music Awards because he denounced athletes who decided to kneel during the national anthem as a protest of police brutality.

The comedian later slammed critics who called his comments political, adding that he stays away from discussing politics altogether.

“People are taking things and trying to turn them into political moments,” he told Essence. “I don’t speak on politics, never have. I speak on what I know.”

Hart continued: “That’s not politics. It’s right from wrong.”

He added: “For me, I know my lane. The day I jump out that lane and do something else is the day your head gets bit off.”

Actress Gillian Anderson has similarly said she doesn’t feel she’s informed enough to speak about U.S. or U.K. politics, having been raised in both places.

“I generally have a tendency to steer away from outright political discussion in interviews, because I am an actor, and there’s so much that I don’t understand, and I don’t for a second feel like I have a right to that platform,” Anderson, 52, told The Guardian in 2017.

She continued: “I don’t want to get into a discussion about Trump or about Brexit or any of that – I feel it’s best left to people who really understand the very, very complex issue. Not for a second am I going to pitch in, because I don’t really know what it is that I’m talking about. I have opinions, but I don’t think my opinions are more valid because I’m an actor and have more of a platform than others.”

Parton, 73, also prefers to stick to performing rather than engage in politics publicly.

“If I’ve got something to say, I’ll say it, but I don’t want to be dragged into it,” she told The Guardian last year. "I don’t really like getting up on TV and saying political things. I don’t even want to make a deal out of it, but I want people to know I’m my own individual self.”

The “Jolene” singer added: “I’ve got as many Republican friends as I’ve got Democrat friends and I just don’t like voicing my opinion on things. I’ve seen things before, like the Dixie Chicks. You can ruin a career for speaking out.”

Reba McEntire has similarly expressed several times that she doesn’t get into politics so that she doesn’t alienate her audience.

Ahead of hosting the ACM Awards in 2019 she told "CBS This Morning," "We've got to keep it light. We've got to keep it fun. No politics. This is fun. This is entertainment. We are in the entertainment business, and that's what we're going to be doing."

In 2017, McEntire, 65, said on “The View” that her “fans would be shocked” if she ever got political on stage.

“I take it this way: They have paid their hard-earned money to come in there and fill a seat — parking, getting something at the concession stand, going to eat before the concert -- and I am there to entertain them, to take their worries away from them,” she said. “So I am not going to give them my political views. It's not my place."

The singer added: “That’s not as important as this is my job to entertain. It shouldn’t be my platform to be up on stage giving my political views.”

Earlier this month, Nikki Bella found herself at the center of a “political debate" after she promoted Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson’s book on her Instagram account.

The “Total Bellas” star’s promotion of the book came on the heels of Johnson’s endorsement of Biden, 77.

"There's no winning talking about politics, unfortunately," Bella, 36, said on her podcast.

She concluded the discussion with a message to her listeners. "Nikki Bella's account, this is all about positivity, love and light. I embrace everyone's beliefs because I was raised to believe — and I learned on my own — that everyone is gonna have different opinions and beliefs," she said, adding, "That's what makes the world go 'round. We're all never going to think the same."

Famed singer Billy Joel has stayed out of politics simply because he believes it draws fans apart.

“I don’t think I’m going to be politically involved,” the “Piano Man” singer told Rolling Stone last year. “I find a lot of people resent celebrities touting their candidate. That can actually turn more people off than it can bring more people in.”

He added: “I try to stay out of politics. I am a private citizen and I have a right to believe in my own political point of view, but I try not to get up on a soapbox and tell people how to think.”

Joel, 71, did, however, admit he’s “not a big fan” of Trump, but “to be fair I don’t have a lot of insight into him.”

Mark Wahlberg has also said celebrities “shouldn’t” talk about politics when “they’re pretty out of touch with the common person” compared to his upbringing.

“People aren’t listening to that anyway. They might buy your CD or watch your movie, but you don’t put food on their table. You don’t pay their bills,” he told Task & Purpose in 2016. “And although I can navigate Hollywood and I love the business and the opportunities it’s afforded me, I also understand what it’s like not to have all that.”

In 2017, Duhamel, 47, similarly told Fox News, “I don’t necessarily think it’s important to tell people how to vote. That’s one thing I don’t do. I don’t like to get involved politically at all. Nobody cares what I think politically.”

He added: “Anybody in entertainment who thinks people care what they think politically are really misinformed. That’s one thing I stay away from. I stay away from politics because nobody cares what I think.”

Professional race car driver Patrick, 38, also stays out of the spotlight when it comes to politics.

"I feel like religion and politics are the two things that you just stay away from," she told FOX Business in 2016. "I'm not going to comment about what I like or don’t like or what people say. But we live in America and it's a free country and you can say whatever you want."

Country singer Blake Shelton once found himself in the hot seat in 2016 after people assumed he supported Trump following an interview with Billboard.

"I’m not going to have the political conversation with you about Trump, or about Hillary Clinton, but I will tell you this: Whether you love him or hate him, he says what he thinks, and he has proven that you don’t always have to be so afraid. A lot of people are pulling for him, no matter how much Hollywood fights it,” he said.

“The Voice” coach later clarified in a tweet: “Hey before this gets going like it always does... I haven't enforced [sic] ANYBODY for president. And I not going to. I don't do that s--t.

Country singer Carrie Underwood also plans to stay mum about her political views.

“I feel like more people try to pin me places politically,” she told The Guardian last year. “I try to stay far out of politics if possible, at least in public, because nobody wins. It’s crazy. Everybody tries to sum everything up and put a bow on it, like it’s black and white. And it’s not like that.”

Finally, although Khloe Kardashian’s siblings are very vocal about politics and voting, she continues to stay quiet despite her brother-in-law Kanye West running in the upcoming election.

“With politics I’ve learned to keep my opinions to myself, for once in my life. It’s not that I would never talk about it, but it’s that nobody cares about what I have to say about that," she told The Cut in 2016.

However, she later said, “No, I don’t think he would make a good president” during an appearance on “Chelsea” on Netflix, referring to Trump. The Good American founder has remained silent since then.