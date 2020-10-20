7 celebrities who have raised money for Biden

As Election Day draws near, Hollywood's elite is doing everything they can to ensure 2020 Democratic nominee Joe Biden becomes the next president.

Many have donated their time and energy by participating in virtual fundraisers for the former vice president to help raise money for his campaign.

Some events have included everything from reassembling the cast of the "Avengers" to a once-in-a-lifetime chance to cook and chat with celeb chef Ina Garten to a special performance by EGOT-winner John Legend ("EGOT" is an Emmy, Grammy, Oscar and Tony winner).

Check out just some of the A-list stars below who have thrown their support and influence behind Biden in his bid for the White House.

STARS WHO HAVE ENDORSED BIDEN FOR PRESIDENT

George Clooney

The actor and activist teamed up with former President Barack Obama for a virtual conversation and fundraiser to raise money for Biden.

The July event reportedly hauled in $11 million. Tickets for the event reportedly cost $250 per person to $250,000, and all the funds went to the Biden Victory Fund.

Clooney previously backed both of Obama’s two presidential campaigns and hosted a fundraiser for Obama’s 2012 reelection campaign at his Studio City, Calif., home that year.

"Avengers" cast

Robert Downey Jr, Chris Evans, Scarlett Johansson, Mark Ruffalo, Zoe Saldana, Don Cheadle, Paul Rudd, and "Avengers: Endgame" directors Joe and Anthony Russo joined Biden running mate Sen. Kamala Harris, D-Calif. for a virtual fundraising event.

There was a Q-and-A session and trivia game played to raise money for the Biden campaign.

“We all know honor and decency matters,” Harris said during the event. “And it matters whether you are saving the universe from Thanos or fighting for the soul of our nation… If the Avengers can assemble from across the galaxy then the American people can get together from wherever we are, whoever we voted for in the last election, and whatever language our grandmother spoke, and come together to get our country on the right track.”

“Just remember how important this moment is and really show up,” Cheadle said.

“Vote Democrat,” Ruffalo added. “Straight down the ticket.”

Ina Garten

The Food Network star interviewed Biden's wife, Dr. Jill Biden, for an online fundraiser, "Cocktails and Conversation," back in September. Tickets ranged from $250 to $10,000.

"I'm not political," Garten previously told People magazine. "I think if you research you'll find I've supported political programs privately but I've never been really public about it — but sometimes you just have to do it."

"As a country, we need to pull this together. We need to stop being divisive and be positive and supportive and collaborative," she added. "[Biden] is a guy who's been in Congress for decades and has a reputation for working across the aisle, and I think that's exactly what we need right now."

Lin-Manuel Miranda

The Tony-winner, along with the original cast of the Broadway smash-hit musical "Hamilton," participated in a virtual fundraiser for Biden in October.

Miranda, Daveed Diggs, Renée Elise Goldsberry, Jonathan Groff, Christopher Jackson, Javier Muñoz, Leslie Odom Jr., Okieriete Onaodowa and Phillipa Soo, plus director Thomas Kail were all in attendance.

Kail moderated a Q&A with the cast and a special performance took place. Fans could donate any amount of money to the Biden Victory Fund.

Andy Cohen

The TV personality and "Real Housewives" executive producer has been making personalized videos on Cameo for fans in an effort to raise money for Biden.

The cost of a Cameo video is determined by the celeb and for a two-week period, Cohen was making vids for a $595 donation, according to his bio page.

"Order a cameo; I will make it a great one. Let's turn the country blue. Let's turn it around," Cohen advertised.

Cher

The singer headlined a virtual LGBTQ fundraiser in August for Biden and reportedly raised over $2 million.

She said that she and Biden have been friends since 2006 when she invited herself to his office. “He thinks he invited me but really I invited myself. I saw a speech Joe had given and it was love at first speech," Cher recalled.

“So I went to his office to grill him and I asked him really pointed questions and unlike most politicians, Joe actually listened to me and cared [about] what I had to say,” she said. “He was honest and kind and smart.”

John Legend

The EGOT-winner partook in a digital campaign event/fundraiser for Biden in July. He performed alongside the likes of Barbra Streisand, Sara Bareilles, and Andra Day.

"Let's do all we can to help elect him this November," Legend said in a tweet promoting the event.