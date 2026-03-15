Oscars 2026 brings star-studded red-carpet fashion led by Gwyneth Paltrow, Kate Hudson and Nicole Kidman

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The Oscars red carpet delivered the night’s first winners as Hollywood’s biggest stars stepped out in dazzling looks ahead of the 2026 Academy Awards.

On Sunday, celebrities arrived in style for the 98th edition of the film industry's most prestigious awards ceremony, which was held at the Dolby Theater in Hollywood, California and hosted by comedian and former late night host Conan O’Brien.

Gwyneth Paltrow wowed in strapless white silk custom Giorgio Armani Privé column gown that was completely slit down the sides. The dress featured a straight neckline and a fitted bodice.

The Oscar winner, who was one of the ceremony's presenters, paired the striking look with a diamond necklace along with matching rings and stud earrings. Paltrow wore her hair styled straight over one shoulder and completed her look with white pointed toe pumps.

Kate Hudson sparkled in a seafoam green Giorgio Armani Privé gown that was covered in crystal embroidery. The dress featured a strapless sweetheart neckline with a sculpted peplum waist and a fitted column skirt. The actress accessorized her dress with Garatti jewelry including a statement necklace featuring more than 41 carats of rare green diamonds valued at roughly $35 million. Hudson wore her hair soft waves over one shoulder and sported a soft pink lip.

She earned a best actress nomination for her performance in the 2025 biographical drama "Song Sung Blue." She was first nominated for a best supporting actress Academy Award in 2001 after making her breakthrough in 2000 comedy drama "Almost Famous."

Hudson walked the red carpet with her mother Goldie Hawn, who wore a black embellished gown with a plunging sheer embroidered bodice and black opera gloves.

Nicole Kidman stunned in a strapless nude gown that featured a crystal-embellished bodice and dramatic feathered peplum around the waist. The dress transitioned into a fitted blush pink skirt that was decorated with delicate feather embellishments down to the hemline. The Oscar winner paired her look with diamond drop earrings along with a diamond bracelet and rings and wore her hair down in loose waves with a side part.

Demi Moore made a dramatic entrance in a strapless custom Gucci feathered gown that was covered in iridescent green embellishments. The dress's neckline featured a plume of black feathers and the skirt was layered with black and dark green feathers that flowed into a feathered train. Moore, who earned an Oscar nomination last year for her performance in "The Substance," accessorized with diamond and emerald drop earrings, a diamond bracelet and a ring.

Heidi Klum wowed in a strapless champagne column gown featuring shimmering crystal embellishments and intricate vertical beadwork. The supermodel paired the gown with a stacked diamond choker necklace along with diamond rings and bracelets.

Klum wore her hair down in loose waves with a center part and rocked a neutral smoky eye and a light pink lipstick.

THE OSCARS 2025 | 97TH ACADEMY AWARDS

Rose Byrne stunned in a strapless black mermaid Dior gown that featured delicate embroidered floral appliqués with shimmering beadwork running diagonally across the bodice and down the skirt, which flowed into a train.

Byrne, who earned her first best actress Oscar nomination for "If I Had Legs I’d Kick You," wore her hair styled into a low, polished bun and accessorized with a gold necklace that wrapped around her neck and ruby stud earrings.

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Felicity Jones stepped onto the red carpet in a pale yellow gown with a sleek bodice and airy tulle skirt that featured subtle sparkling embellishments. Jones, a previous Oscar nominee for "The Theory of Everything," wore her hair in soft waves and sported delicate jewelry including diamond drop earrings and a bracelet.

Alicia Silverstone donned an elegant Christian Siriano evening gown that featured a strapless black velvet bodice with a sweetheart neckline and a floor-length white draped skirt. The "Bugonia" star accessorized with a delicate diamond necklace that had a small pendant and matching drop earrings.

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Bella Thorne embraced edgy glamour in a sheer black form-fitting floor-length gown featuring a transparent mesh neckline and sleeves with dramatic feathered cuffs. "The DUFF" star wore her hair pulled back in a half updo and rocked a bold dark manicure. She accessorized simply with diamond drop earrings.

Kevin O'Leary commanded attention as he hit the red carpet in a black jacket adorned with intricate silver embroidery that had a sash-style belt, black trousers and red velvet loafers. The "Shark Tank" star known as "Mr. Wonderful," completed his look with a statement necklace that had a large pendant which appeared to be a framed collectible card.

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O'Leary, who made his acting debut in Josh Safdie’s "Marty Supreme," has been known to wear a rare Michael Jordan–Kobe Bryant trading card set in gold and diamonds as a necklace on red carpets, a piece reportedly valued at up to $20 million.

Ariana Greenblatt channeled Old Hollywood in an off-the-shoulder ivory satin gown that featured a draped neckline with floral appliques and a sleek fitted skirt that flowed into a long train. The "Barbie" star's hair was styled in voluminous curls, and she completed her look with delicate diamond drop earrings.

Barbie Ferreira turned heads in a dramatic royal blue gown that featured a corset-style bodice with wide shoulder straps and a square neckline. The dress had a voluminous skirt that opened slightly to reveal a layered, ruffled underskirt and flowed into a long train. The "Euphoria" star wore her hair parted on the side in glossy waves and accessorized with a thin gold choker-style necklace that had a small pendant and multiple gold rings.

Chase Infiniti arrived in a light lavender Louis Vuitton gown featuring a fitted bodice with a sweetheart neckline and a cascading ruffled skirt with a sweeping train. The "One Battle After Another" star sported a diamond choker necklace and diamond bracelets.

Jessie Buckley stunned in a Chanel two-tone gown featuring a structured red satin off-the-shoulder bodice and flowing blush pink skirt with a sweeping train. Buckley, who earned a best actress nomination for her performance in "Hamnet" and is widely considered the frontrunner, completed her look with a delicate diamond choker, small diamond stud earrings and a bold red lip.

Zoe Saldana stunned in an elegant black Saint Laurent evening gown that featured a sheer floral lace bodice. Saldana added a pop of color with a statement Cartier diamond necklace that had a ruby drop.