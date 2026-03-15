Oprah Winfrey fires back at internet trolls mocking her '90-year-old' walk at Paris Fashion Week

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Oprah Winfrey is clapping back at online haters who trolled the longtime talk show host for walking like she was "90 years old" during an appearance at Paris Fashion Week earlier this month.

"On the internet, somebody was, you know how people drag you on the internet. So they were dragging me and Gayle [King] saying, ‘Look at them walking like they’re 90 years old,'" Oprah said, per a video clip on Instagram posted on Friday.

"And so there was a moment where we’re walking into the Chloe fashion show and my [assistant] had just handed me the Chloe sunglasses before I got out of the car," she added, clarifying that those glasses were not prescription glasses.

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"I didn’t know where I was walking, I could not see," she explained while chuckling. "So everybody who’s saying ‘you’re walking like you’re 90,’ I could not see! I told security, 'I can’t see. I can’t see. Tell me, tell me where I’m walking. I can’t see.'"

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"And Gayle's like, 'I got two broken toes. I can’t walk,'" she mentioned. "And that’s the reason we looked like we were 90 years old is because I couldn't see and Gayle's got two broken toes!"

Fans were quick to join in on the laugh.

"She is ABSOLUTELY AMAZING and funny," one user commented on the clip.

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"Watching the video after Oprah’s explanation makes it funnier. She couldn't see!" another quipped.

Earlier this month, Winfrey stunned when she arrived at Paris Fashion Week with her new slimmed-down figure.

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The 72-year-old media personality was spotted arriving at the Chloe runway show looking noticeably thinner in a pair of high-waisted jeans, a cream-colored top and a brown jacket.

She paired the look with the Chloe sunglasses, a white purse and closed-toed pointy high-heeled shoes, and wore her hair in a high ponytail.

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After trying many different diets, joining Weight Watchers and trying a holistic approach, Winfrey shared in 2023 that she began taking GLP-1 weight loss medication, telling People in December 2025, she made the decision when she realized her lifelong struggle with her weight was due to obesity, a word she "avoided" before.

"If you have obesity in your gene pool, I want people to know it’s not your fault," Winfrey said. "I want people to stop blaming yourself for genes and an environment you can’t control. I want people to have the information, whatever you choose to do with it, whether you get the medications, or whether you want to keep dieting."

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Winfrey shared that after she began taking the GLP-1 medication, she began feeling like "everything is just calmer and stronger" since she has help controlling "the messages that are being sent to your brain about overeating."

Fox News Digital's Lori Bashian contributed to this post.