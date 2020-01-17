Karlie Kloss discloses her 2020 voting plans after 'Project Runway' contestant brings up her Kushner ties

Supermodel Karlie Kloss, sister-in-law of Jared Kushner, disclosed her 2020 voting plans recently, after a “Project Runway” contestant remarked that she’s related to the White House senior adviser.

Kloss said she voted for a Democrat in 2016 and plans "to do the same in 2020.”

“I’m sure I’m not the only person in this country who does not necessarily agree with their family on politics,” the "Project Runway" host, who married Joshua Kushner in 2018, told Andy Cohen while on his Bravo show “Watch What Happens Live," People magazine reported.

'PROJECT RUNWAY' CONTESTANT SHADES KARLIE KLOSS' IN-LAWS, THE KUSHNER FAMILY, TO HER FACE

The Kushner name came up during a discussion of an outfit that contestant Tyler Neasloney created for Kloss on the show.

"I cannot see Karlie wearing it anywhere, honestly,” fellow judge Brandon Maxwell said.

"Not even to dinner with the Kushners?" Neasloney quipped.

Kloss told Neasloney to “Keep it to the challenge,” adding that he “missed the mark here on all accounts” in the design.

He was later eliminated.

When asked about what she thought of Neasloney’s snide remark, she told Cohen, “I was honored to be one of the first memes of the decade.”

“Honestly, the real tragedy of this whole thing is that no one is talking about how terrible that dress was," she added. "That’s why he went home. I would not wear that dress to any dinner."

Neasloney said he felt “misunderstood” over the episode, People reported. “I felt like we had built a really cool rapport. I was laughing, they were laughing, we were going tit-for-tat. There was shade, there were jokes, and it was really fun."