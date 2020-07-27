Expand / Collapse search
Sophie Turner
Published

Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas welcome first child together

The baby girl is reportedly named Willa

By Jessica Napoli | Fox News
Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas are proud new parents.

The couple welcomed their first child recently. Jonas' representative confirmed the news in a statement to People magazine on Monday.

"Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas are delighted to announce the birth of their baby," it read.

The "Game of Thrones" star, 24, and the musician, 30, reportedly had a baby girl named Willa on Wednesday, July 22, at a Los Angeles-area hospital, according to TMZ, who first broke the news.

The pair married just last summer in a lavish ceremony in France after getting engaged in 2017. Before heading to Europe, Turner and Jonas eloped in Las Vegas after the Billboard Music Awards in May 2019. They exchanged Ring Pops in front of an Elvis Presley impersonator.

Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas 

Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas  (Kevin Mazur/WireImage)

Turner previously gushed about her hubby to Glamour magazine back in 2019.

"A lot of [my happiness now] is to do with being with a person I've fallen in love with, who loves me more than he loves himself, and who wants to see me find my own happiness," she described. "That was probably the biggest thing that pushed me to find who I am – and find my happiness in things other than acting."

This isn't the first baby girl in the Jonas family. Joe's older brother Kevin has two daughters — Valentina Angelina, 3, and Alena Rose, 6, with wife Danielle.

As for younger brother Nick Jonas, he and wife Priyanka Chopra also want kids. She told Vogue India in September 2019, "Buying a home and having a baby are on my to-do list."

Representatives for Turner and Jonas did not immediately respond to Fox News' requests for comment.

