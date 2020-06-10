Snoop Dogg addresses Trump supporters: 'F--k you'

Snoop Dogg is not holding back.

On Wednesday, XXL Magazine shared a video on Twitter of the 48-year-old hip-hop icon briefly addressing supporters of President Donald Trump.

"Donald Trump is a f--king weirdo," he said. "If you voted for him, I don't have no problem with that. But if you're still with him, f--k you."

ICE CUBE ACCUSED OF SHARING ANTI-SEMITIC IMAGES ON TWITTER

He concluded: "Folky dog-head b--ch."

The message comes shortly after Snoop Dogg -- real name Calvin Cordozar Broadus Jr. -- revealed that he plans to vote for the first time in the upcoming presidential election.

LISA VANDERPUMP'S RESTAURANT COVERED IN BLACK LIVES MATTER MESSAGES AMID FIRING OF EMPLOYEES FOR RACIST ACTS

“For many years it had me brainwashed thinking that you couldn’t vote because you had a criminal record,” he said on the Real 92.3, per Page Six.

The rapper had gun and drug convictions in his past but says his record has been expunged.

When asked whether he planned to vote this year, Snoop Dogg said: "Definitely."

"'Cause we got to make a difference. I can’t talk about it and not be about it," he said. “I can’t tell you to do it then you don’t go do it. Everybody know I’m a front-liner. I ain’t gonna tell you to do something I didn’t do.”

Snoop Dogg's comments come amid a period of civil unrest in America and various other countries in the world in response to police brutality against black individuals.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The protests began to break out after the May 25 death of George Floyd, a resident of Minneapolis, Minn., who died in police custody after officer Derek Chauvin knelt on Floyd's neck for nearly nine minutes.