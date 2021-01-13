Kim Kardashian is ‘over’ Kanye West’s ‘chaos’ amid divorce rumors, source says: Their union 'is beyond repair’

Kim Kardashian is at a crossroads.

Multiple sources have said the reality TV star has been struggling in her decision of whether or not to end her nearly seven-year marriage to Kanye West, People magazine reported on Wednesday.

"Kim and Kanye’s marriage is beyond repair," an insider close to the family told the outlet. "Kim is over Kanye’s chaos, and at this point, she just wants to focus on the kids and her own life."

One source revealed that despite social media posts depicting a seemingly happy union, the 40-year-old has endured a difficult year in her relationship with the rapper, 43.

KIM KARDASHIAN, SISTERS MARK LAST DAY OF FILMING 'KEEPING UP WITH THE KARDASHIANS': 'OFFICIALLY SOBBING'

"If I had to say the final straw, I believe it was a combination of the presidential run and his Twitter rants," explained the source to the outlet. "It created havoc at home. And though Kim is well aware of his issues, and tried to help him, she realized it was futile."

"Kim knows what she wants to do with her life and Kanye is constantly all over the place," said a pal of the couple. "She isn’t in a rush to file for divorce. But it is on her mind."

The "Keeping Up With the Kardashians" star has remained in Los Angeles with the couple’s four children while the Grammy winner allegedly prefers to live in his Wyoming ranch, Page Six previously reported.

A source recently claimed to the outlet that "divorce is imminent" for the two.

KIM KARDASHIAN ATTENDS BIBLE STUDY WITH SISTER KOURTNEY AMID RUMORS OF ‘IMMINENT’ DIVORCE FROM KANYE WEST

"They are keeping it low-key but they are done," the source further claimed. "Kim has hired Laura Wasser and they are in settlement talks."

Wasser is a well-known divorce attorney in Hollywood and frequently oversees starry splits.

Representatives for Kardashian, West and Wasser did not immediately respond to Fox News' request for comment.

The couple tied the knot in May 2014 and share four children: North, 7, Saint, 5, Chicago, 2, and Psalm, who will turn 2 in May.

KIM KARDASHIAN REPORTED DIVORCE FROM KANYE WEST WOULD BE SUPPORTED BY LATE FATHER, FORMER NANNY SAYS

Trouble in paradise between the two was first reported over the summer when West announced his candidacy for president in the 2020 election.

During what Kardashian later implied was an episode brought on by his bipolar disorder, West brought up the possibility of divorcing his wife at a campaign event while claiming they considered aborting their first child.

"Even if my wife wants to divorce me after this speech, she brought North into the world even when I didn’t want to," West told a crowd while crying, according to People magazine.

In a since-deleted tweet, the "Power" rapper also claimed that he’d been "trying" to divorce Kardashian ever since she attended a prison reform event with Meek Mill in 2018.

KIM KARDASHIAN, KANYE WEST: A LOOK BACK AT THEIR RELATIONSHIP

In the same rant, he also shaded Kardashian’s past Playboy spread and claimed that the reality star’s mother, Kris Jenner, was no longer allowed to see his children.

He later apologized for the Twitter rant but the ordeal reportedly left Kardashian "furious."

In July, it was reported that the couple had been considering divorce for weeks and that Kardashian and her famous family were "shielding" her children from their father’s public outbursts. Later that month, the stars were spotted having an emotional conversation in Wyoming.

Things seemed to be better between the two as Kardashian showed support for her husband at one of his Sunday Service events in August and was also seen laughing with West in a family video that same month.

KIM KARDASHIAN DETAILS HER NEW DOC, SAYS SHE'S NOT WORRIED ABOUT JUSTICE REFORM CRITICS

Last month, however, it seems things may have taken a turn for the worse as reports surfaced that the two were leading "separate lives" and had been spending "a lot of time apart."

The marriage is West’s first and Kardashian’s third. She was previously married to Damon Thomas from 2000 to 2004 and to basketball pro Kris Humphries from 2011 to 2013, though she filed for divorce after just 72 days of marriage.

Kardashian and West began dating in 2012 while she was still legally married and became engaged just months after her divorce was finalized.

Kardashian has voiced interest in becoming a lawyer and has devoted a relatively large amount of attention to prison reform. She's recently visited death row inmates Julius Jones and Brandon Bernard, even calling on President Trump to commute the latter's execution.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Kardashian became Hollywood royalty alongside her mother Kris and sisters: Kourtney, 41, Khloé, 36, Kendall Jenner, 25, and Kylie Jenner, 23, as well as her 33-year-old brother, Rob.

Several prominent figures have been a part of the famous family as well, including Caitlyn Jenner, Blac Chyna, Scott Disick and Tristan Thompson.

West rose to prominence via his rap music and has been regarded as an innovator in the industry. He's earned 21 Grammy Awards and is known for songs like "Gold Digger" and "All of the Lights."

Fox News' Nate Day contributed to this report.