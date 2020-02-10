Why was Blac Chyna at the Oscars?

The 2020 Oscars was full of surprises and record-breaking moments but it was a red carpet arrival that had everyone talking on social media.

Reality TV personality Blac Chyna stepped out for the 92nd Academy Awards and left people wondering how she got an invite since she wasn't involved professionally with any film nominated this year.

"How tf did Blac Chyna finesse her way into the #Oscars?!" asked a user on Twitter.

"Why is Blac Chyna at the oscars?! If they're just giving invites to anyone, can I get one next year please?" questioned another.

The 31-year-old -- whose real name is Angela Renée White -- donned a black Dona Matoshi gown with a plunging neckline, embroidered shoulders, and thigh-high slit. She coordinated the ensemble with Jimmy Choo heels and large blue earrings.

According to her Instagram account, it was her first time at the Oscars and she was the plus one of record producer and recording engineer Christopher Trujillo aka Tito Just Music.

Chyna also reportedly avoided the Kardashian-Jenner family at the Oscars after-party because of her ongoing custody battle with baby daddy Rob Kardashian. The former couple shares a three-year-old daughter, Dream Kardashian, together.

Rob reportedly filed for primary custody of Dream in January because he has "concerns about Chyna’s partying,” according to a source who spoke to People magazine.

“Chyna’s priorities are often not the best situation for Dream,” the source added. “Rob wants Dream to spend time with her mom, but right now, it’s very obvious that the environment that Rob and his family can offer Dream, is the best.”

Rob and Chyna originally agreed to joint custody of Dream in September 2017.