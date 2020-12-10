Kim Kardashian details final moments with Brandon Bernard ahead of his execution

Kim Kardashian is lamenting the last time she’ll likely speak to Brandon Bernard, a death row inmate at the U.S. Penitentiary in Terre Haute, Ind., who is scheduled to be executed on Dec. 10.

The reality star-turned-prison reform activist pushed hard for President Trump to commute Bernard’s sentence ahead of his scheduled execution by lethal injection. Bernard was sentenced in 2000 for his involvement in a robbery that led to the deaths of Todd and Stacie Bagley on the Fort Hood military base in Killeen, Texas, in 1999 when Bernard was 18 years old.

Bernard is now 40 and Kardashian said her conversation with him was tough to stomach.

“Just spoke to Brandon for what will likely be the last time. Hardest call I’ve ever had,” she tweeted on Thursday. “Brandon, selfless as always, was focused on his family and making sure they are ok. He told me not to cry because our fight isn’t over.”

Kardashian and Bernard’s legal team had been working well into the eleventh hour to get a stay, which would have allowed him to carry out the rest of his life in prison but earlier in the day, the “Skims” founder alerted her fans that the request was “denied.”

On Thursday, Kardashian live-tweeted up until the scheduled hour Bernard was set to be put to death.

“2 hours until Brandon Bernard is executed. My heart breaks for everyone involved, including the victims families and in no way am I diminishing the loss their family has been through,” she wrote before issuing a follow-up tweet adding, “I stand by what I have always said, I can empathize and feel pain for the victims and their families. Killing Brandon will not bring them back and I believe in my heart of hearts killing him isn’t right. What Brandon did was wrong, but killing him won’t make things right.”

Kardashian pressed: “1 hour until Brandon Bernard will be executed. It’s #HumanRightsDay and here in the United States we are executing someone who was 18 at the time of the crime, was not the shooter and has rehabilitated himself. So shameful.”

The mother of four also detailed the final words Bernard shared with her.

“When he told me he’s claustrophobic and they offered to give him a shot of Sedative to calm him down before they put him in the chair and he just didn’t want to panic, I literally lost it,” she tweeted. “I had to mute my phone so he wouldn’t hear me cry like that.”

Kardashian’s final report was that she and Bernard “didn’t say goodbye [because] we wanted to be hopeful that we would talk again,” she wrote. “We said talk to you soon!”

Judge James Sweeney of the U.S. District Court of the Southern District of Indiana denied the request for a stay on Tuesday and wrote that the testimony was not strong enough to overturn Bernard’s death sentence conviction.

On Thursday, the decision was upheld.

Bernard is one of five executions scheduled to take place before Donald Trump exits office in January.

Bernard's accomplice Christopher Vialva, who was the triggerman, was also sentenced to death and was executed by lethal injection in September, becoming the first Black man to face capital punishment since executions were re-administered after a 17-year hiatus.