Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2020 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Kardashians
Published

Kendall Jenner wows in thong bikini pics from Kim Kardashian’s birthday trip: ‘Thirst trap’

The supermodel jetted to a private island with friends and family

By Naledi Ushe | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top entertainment headlines for October 29Video

Fox News Flash top entertainment headlines for October 29

Fox News Flash top entertainment and celebrity headlines are here. Check out what's clicking today in entertainment.

Kendall Jenner shared sultry photos from her time spent at the beach during Kim Kardashian’s birthday trip.

The model, 24, took to Instagram on Wednesday and posted pictures of herself in a tiny thong bikini as she waded in the water of the private island.

“Jelly got me,” she captioned the scandalous snaps.

Jenner’s friend Hailey Baldwin praised her in the comments section writing, “Hello? Not this whole vibe ? The body? Not the booty????”

KHLOE KARDASHIAN RESPONDS TO BACKLASH OVER KIM KARDASHIAN'S BIRTHDAY PARTY: ‘I GET IT’

Kendall Jenner posted scandalous bikini pictures from Kim Kardashian's private island 40th birthday party.

Kendall Jenner posted scandalous bikini pictures from Kim Kardashian's private island 40th birthday party. (George Pimentel/Getty Images)

Her older sister Khloe Kardashian wrote, “Thirst trap and I’m here for it.”

“I love Kenny on an island!!!!” Scotty Cunha said.

Singer Justine Skye commented, “Let me find out.”

“I look just like that in the ocean 😂,” designer Alexander Wang joked.

KIM KARDASHIAN SLAMMED FOR THROWING LARGE BIRTHDAY PARTY AMID ONGOING CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC: 'VERY SELFISH'

Kendall Jenner continued to post pictures from Kim Kardashian's lavish birthday party amid backlash.

Kendall Jenner continued to post pictures from Kim Kardashian's lavish birthday party amid backlash. (AP Images)

Jenner’s carefree post comes after her family received backlash for jetting to an undisclosed private island with 20-25 people amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Kim, 40, told fans on Tuesday, “After 2 weeks of multiple health screens and asking everyone to quarantine, I surprised my closest inner circle with a trip to a private island where we could pretend things were normal just for a brief moment in time.”

She added: “I realize that for most people, this is something that is so far out of reach right now, so in moments like these, I am humbly reminded of how privileged my life is.”

KIM KARDASHIAN SPENT $1M ON 40TH BIRTHDAY BASH: REPORT

Khloe, 36, jumped to her defense on Thursday during an appearance on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show."

The Good American founder acknowledged the public's “frustrations” over the getaway, adding, “We did it in the safest way I could imagine someone doing it."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Khloe also claimed the employees on the private island were grateful for the tourism and the opportunity “to be able to pay their bills or to be able to do stuff for their family.”

On Our Radar