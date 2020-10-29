Kendall Jenner wows in thong bikini pics from Kim Kardashian’s birthday trip: ‘Thirst trap’

Kendall Jenner shared sultry photos from her time spent at the beach during Kim Kardashian’s birthday trip.

The model, 24, took to Instagram on Wednesday and posted pictures of herself in a tiny thong bikini as she waded in the water of the private island.

“Jelly got me,” she captioned the scandalous snaps.

Jenner’s friend Hailey Baldwin praised her in the comments section writing, “Hello? Not this whole vibe ? The body? Not the booty????”

Her older sister Khloe Kardashian wrote, “Thirst trap and I’m here for it.”

“I love Kenny on an island!!!!” Scotty Cunha said.

Singer Justine Skye commented, “Let me find out.”

“I look just like that in the ocean 😂,” designer Alexander Wang joked.

Jenner’s carefree post comes after her family received backlash for jetting to an undisclosed private island with 20-25 people amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Kim, 40, told fans on Tuesday, “After 2 weeks of multiple health screens and asking everyone to quarantine, I surprised my closest inner circle with a trip to a private island where we could pretend things were normal just for a brief moment in time.”

She added: “I realize that for most people, this is something that is so far out of reach right now, so in moments like these, I am humbly reminded of how privileged my life is.”

Khloe, 36, jumped to her defense on Thursday during an appearance on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show."

The Good American founder acknowledged the public's “frustrations” over the getaway, adding, “We did it in the safest way I could imagine someone doing it."

Khloe also claimed the employees on the private island were grateful for the tourism and the opportunity “to be able to pay their bills or to be able to do stuff for their family.”