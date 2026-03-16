King Charles trades royal throne for turntables spin as DJ KC3

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Keep calm and let King Charles drop the beats.

King Charles III toyed with treble while moonlighting as a music-maker Monday in the United Kingdom.

After a busy afternoon visiting with the Prime Minister of Canada, his majesty jumped behind the decks to try his hand at spinning music at a Kings Trust event in Manchester.

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"DJ KC3 tries his hand on the decks," the palace shared on X Monday.

"The King has visited Aviva Studios, home of Factory International, to see the collaboration between The King’s Trust and Factory Academy. During the visit, The King met young people and trainees and heard about the positive work that is being delivered."

Later in the day, the king "had a go" at restoring a chair while attending the launch of Circularity in Practice at the Renew Hub.

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"Delivered by a taskforce of leading UK businesses, the initiative aims to reduce, reuse, repurpose and remanufacture building materials and household goods, avoiding the unnecessary additional use of natural resources," the palace shared online. "His Majesty was shown donated and salvaged items awaiting refurbishment - and even had a go at restoring a chair!"

His Manchester visit comes just weeks after former Prince Andrew was arrested on suspicion of misconduct in public office related to Andrew's Jeffrey Epstein ties.

Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor was released from police custody on Feb. 19, hours after his arrest on suspicion of misconduct in public office.

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The former prince faced public scrutiny due to his ties to the late Jeffrey Epstein , who died by apparent suicide while in a Manhattan jail cell in 2019.

Emails released by the Department of Justice (DOJ) as part of the Epstein files appeared to show the former prince sharing reports of official trade visits with the disgraced financier. One email showed Andrew sent Epstein the information five minutes after he received it.

King Charles III expressed his "deepest concern" about the news of his brother being arrested on suspicion of misconduct while in public office.

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"What now follows is the full, fair and proper process by which this issue is investigated in the appropriate manner and by the appropriate authorities. In this, as I have said before, they have our full and wholehearted support and co-operation," the king said in a statement.

"Let me state clearly: the law must take its course," he added. "As this process continues, it would not be right for me to comment further on this matter. Meanwhile, my family and I will continue in our duty and service to you all."

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