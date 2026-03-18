Lori Loughlin's ageless appearance has fans doing a double take at charity event

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Lori Loughlin has left fans stunned over her youthful look.

The "Full House" star — who recently stepped out with daughters Olivia Jade Giannulli and Isabella Rose Giannulli while attending the Women’s Cancer Research Fund’s Unforgettable Evening 2026 gala in Beverly Hills on Wednesday, March 11 — ignited quite the reaction on social media after celebrity makeup artist Lyndsay Zavitz shared a photo of the star's fresh-faced glam.

"That’s not Lori Loughlin," one user commented on the photo.

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"She looks like Candace [Cameron Bure] here? Gorgeous but wouldn’t recognize her," another added.

"She doesn't age," one fan wrote.

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Loughlin, who recently returned to her role as Abigail Stanton in Hallmark's "When Calls The Heart" after a seven-year hiatus, has had a rough few years both personally and professionally — including a two-month stay in prison for her involvement in the college admissions scandal and a separation from her husband of nearly 28 years, Mossimo Giannulli.

In 2020, the actress served two months in prison, completed 150 hours of community service and paid a $150,000 fine after pleading guilty to conspiracy charges stemming from making payments to William "Rick" Singer, the mastermind of the scam, to get her daughters into the University of Southern California.

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In April 2024, Loughlin spoke with First For Women about forgiveness and moving forward.

"Every day, we’re met with different obstacles. But, for me, it’s like that song says, ‘I get knocked down, but I get up again,’" she said in the outlet’s cover story. "Nobody said life was going to be a breeze; we all make mistakes, but the important thing is to persevere."

"For me, it’s just persevering and, as an actress, I hear ‘no’ a lot, so I just have to be myself and persevere and try not to let in negativity," she continued. "My advice is to just keep moving forward. Everyone has good times and bad times. That’s life. I think you just have to pick yourself up. Nobody said life was going to be a breeze. There’s beauty in life, but there’s also hardship in life."

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Amid her reflections, Loughlin was dealing with her own marital struggles behind closed doors.

In October, Loughlin separated from her husband of nearly 28 years, Mossimo Giannulli.

"Lori and Mossimo are living apart," Loughlin’s rep told Fox News Digital. "There are no legal proceedings underway."

A source told People that the last few years for the couple "put a strain on their marriage."

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"Things have never been the same" after the pair "weathered the college admission fallout and the prison sentences together," the source said.