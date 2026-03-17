Luke Combs says ‘who the f--- cares’ if choosing family time over industry parties costs him awards

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Luke Combs didn't mince words about his top priority – family.

The "Days Like These" singer would much rather trade the glitzy, schmoozy events for time at home. Combs can be a homebody when he's not touring, playing sold-out shows.

"If that means I piss off people by not hanging out with people I don’t even know, so other people think I’m cool, then who the f--- cares?" he told GQ. "If that’s the reason I don’t win a Grammy or CMA award, then f---ing do I even want one?"

Combs made a promise to his wife, Nicole Hocking Combs, to be an equal partner and a present father to his kids.

LUKE COMBS SAYS HE'S GIVING KIDS A NORMAL CHILDHOOD BEFORE 'VERY STRANGE CIRCUMSTANCES' TAKE OVER

"My wife has supreme belief in me," he said. "I could put both kids in the car right now and say, ‘Hey, we’re driving to Florida, and I’m going to spend a week with the kids by myself,’ and she wouldn’t worry if I could take care of them."

Combs previously revealed he wants his three kids to grow up with a normal childhood before they can understand the "very strange circumstances" that come with fame. The 36-year-old father of three considers himself a "stay-at-home" dad – at least during the week between shows.

"I’m home four days a week, every week, full-time," the country music star said during an appearance on "The MeatEater Podcast." "Sun-up, sundown most days. Getting the kids up, changing diapers, doing baths, cooking dinners, cooking lunches, cooking breakfasts. That occupies a lot of my time, but that’s what I want."

"I want my kids’ childhoods to feel as normal as they can given the very strange circumstances that it will ultimately become."

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To create that childhood for his kids, Combs and his family live in a normal home.

"We live in a 2,000-square-foot house. It’s two bedrooms," the musician said. "Me and my wife have a room, and the boys share a room. We’re always close together, we’re always tight in there."

The most normal thing Combs can teach his kids is responsibility, which the "Fast Car" singe r said is a priority in his household.

"The living room is the playroom. All the kids’ toys are in there. We let them destroy it. But every night, 'Alright, we’re all cleaning up now,'" Combs explained. While his kids are still a little too young to actually help out much, Combs said they understand.

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Combs met his wife and mother of his three children by chance. The two first crossed paths at the 30A Songwriters Festival in January 2016 despite both living in Nashville. After returning home, Combs and Nicole shortly began dating.

"I could tell she was different than anybody I had ever met," Combs later told Nashville Lifestyles.

Nicole added, "I realized we could hang out and just be ourselves in front of each other. I could wear no makeup and be my weird self – because we're all weird, but we get to choose who to share that side of us with. We could be each other's weird in front of each other. That's when it was like, 'You know what? This guy's a keeper.'"

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