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Game Shows

Former ‘Price Is Right’ model exposes dark truth about Bob Barker era

Former Barker's Beauty says she was fired in 1995 after refusing to publicly support host during sexual harassment lawsuit

By Stephanie Nolasco Fox News
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Famous game show host Bob Barker passes away at 99 Video

Famous game show host Bob Barker passes away at 99

Lifestyle expert Josh McBride discusses the sorrowful passing of Bob Barker, who hosted the historic game show ‘The Price is Right’ for 35 years. 

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Holly Hallstrom says her time on "The Price Is Right" came at a steep cost.

The former model, who showcased prizes as one of "Barker’s Beauties" — a nod to "Charlie’s Angels" — is speaking out in a new episode of E!’s documentary series "Dirty Rotten Scandals," premiering Wednesday. 

The episode examines allegations that the beloved game show was marred by a hostile work environment, sexual harassment and discrimination.

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Holly Hallstrom, Bob Barker and another "Barker Beauty" smiling together at a book function.

From left: Holly Hallstrom, game show host Bob Barker and Janice Pennington attend the party to celebrate Pennington's book "Husband, Lover, Spy" on Jan. 13, 1994, at Spago in West Hollywood. Hallstrom was fired in 1995. (Ron Galella, Ltd./Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images)

Bob Barker, who hosted the show for 35 years, died in 2023 at age 99.

Hallstrom appeared on the show from 1977 until she was fired in 1995, a decision she has said was blamed on weight gain caused by medication. However, Hallstrom alleges she was actually dismissed after declining to publicly support Barker when fellow model Dian Parkinson filed a sexual harassment lawsuit against him in 1994.

Bob Barker

Bob Barker died in 2023. He was 99. (Jesse Grant/WireImage/Getty Images)

Barker consistently denied wrongdoing and maintained that any relationships were consensual.

WATCH: FAMOUS GAME SHOW HOST BOB BARKER PASSES AWAY AT 99 

Famous game show host Bob Barker passes away at 99 Video

"I want people to know the whole story, not just Barker’s side of it," Hallstrom told Fox News Digital. "After all these years, people who have only heard one side are going to hear the other side, and our side is court-documented testimony. You can’t argue against that."

When Hallstrom was invited to "come on down" and audition for the show, she said she was immediately sold. Onstage, contestants competed for prizes by trying to guess their exact retail value, a simple premise that quickly became a television sensation.

Holly Hallstrom wearing a Spanish dancer's costume.

Holly Hallstrom joined "The Price Is Right" in 1977 as one of the show’s original "Barker’s Beauties" models. (Courtesy of E! Entertainment)

"I thought it would be like working for the circus every day," she recalled. "It was so big, bright and colorful. The people were so happy and excited to be there. It was just a wonderful environment. I thought, ‘I would love to work here, plus they’re going to pay me all this money?’ It was very exciting. It was scary, don’t get me wrong. It was terrifying to be auditioning for a show that size. And it’s a live audience, live theater."

Holly Hallstrom sitting on a dark orange couch.

Holly Hallstrom is speaking out on E!'s "Dirty Rotten Scandals: The Price Is Right." (Courtesy of E! Entertainment)

Hallstrom said the atmosphere quickly changed on set. In the episode, Hallstrom said show producers pressured her to alter her appearance to keep her role.

"I was very young, and at that time, everyone was getting breast implants," she explained to Fox News Digital. "They were kind of the new thing. And I loved my job. I thought, ‘This is what you have to do. If you’re going to be an actress on TV, you have to look the part.’ I thought it was just part of the job, having the job, getting the job, keeping the job.

Holly Hallstrom dressed as a French maid.

Holly Hallstrom claimed one of the show's producers told her she needed breast implants. (Courtesy of E! Entertainment)

"It turned out that I hated my breast implants. I hated them for years and years. And the fact that I had to pay for them didn’t surprise me because the executive producer at that time was cheap. He’s like, ‘I’m not paying for them. You want this job? You pay for your breast implants yourself.’"

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Dian Parkinson posing in a white blouse.

American model Dian Parkinson poses in a publicity photo for the CBS game show "The Price Is Right" in Los Angeles on March 19, 1976. (CBS Photo Archive/Getty Images)

But things worsened when Parkinson filed her lawsuit. Parkinson alleged that Barker had forced her to perform oral sex, and that she agreed to have sex with him only because she feared losing her job, Business Insider reported. According to the episode, many attempts were made to contact Parkinson. Fox News Digital also reached out to the former model for comment.

"When Dian filed her suit, oh boy, that was the beginning of when everything got really bad," said Hallstrom. "I thought the whole situation, all the publicity, all the media attention, I thought it was horrible. I thought it was tacky. I was glad [co-creator] Mark Goodson had died [in 1992]. He would’ve been mortified to see that kind of tacky scandal on what was a family show."

Bob Barker embracing his wife and smiling.

Bob Barker and his wife Dorothy at their home in Los Angeles, circa 1978. She died in 1981. Barker never remarried after her death. (Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images)

"I didn’t want to be involved in it at all," said Hallstrom. "Barker wanted us to go on all these talk shows and say he was the victim and that Dian was lying. I didn’t participate because I didn’t want to, and I thought it was tacky. And also because I could not honestly say, ‘Oh yes, Dian is lying,’ or ‘Oh no, Dian is not lying.’ I was not present for those conversations."

Barker's Beauties with Bob Barker.

Bob Barker maintained that his relationship with Dian Parkinson (right) was consensual. (Everett Collection)

"I just avoided doing all of Bob’s PR tour," Hallstrom continued. "Finally, I was told I would be appearing on ‘The Suzanne Somers Show,’ period. And I did. Of course, all they wanted was for me to say that Dian was lying. When Suzanne asked me if I thought Dian was lying, I just babbled some answer, and that was that. 

"But then that week, I read in the tabloids, ‘Holly says, ‘Dian is lying.’ I never said that. I called the tabloid and demanded a retraction. They printed a retraction. But that was the beginning of the big rift between Bob and me. That’s when I got on his s--t list."

The cast of The Price Is Right.

Bob Barker surrounded by "Barker's Beauties." From left: Dian Parkinson, Holly Hallstrom and Janice Pennington, circa 1986. (CBS via Getty Images)

Parkinson dropped her lawsuit in 1995. At the time, her attorney said the legal battle had become too emotionally and financially draining, while impacting her physical health. Barker maintained that their relationship was consensual.

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Holly Hallstrom in a golfer costume.

Holly Hallstrom claimed she was fired in 1995 because the show’s producers believed she had gained weight. Host Bob Barker denied the allegations. (Courtesy of E! Entertainment)

"Barker went all over television saying, ‘Her case was dismissed, and I’m totally vindicated,’" Hallstrom recalled. "I said, ‘That’s not true.’ I would not comment on that. I did not participate in those interviews. ... I would not change my testimony to suit Barker. That’s when I was told my weight was a problem. I was off the show."

"That was, well, probably the worst thing in my life at that point that had ever happened," Hallstrom admitted. "It only got worse from there."

Holly Hallstrom in a tap dancer costume.

Holly Hallstrom (pictured here) and Bob Barker were locked in a legal battle for nearly 10 years. (Courtesy of E! Entertainment)

Hallstrom and Barker spent nearly a decade locked in a legal battle after he sued her for defamation, according to Business Insider. She responded with a countersuit alleging defamation, along with claims of emotional distress and discrimination.

Holly Hallstrom sitting on a dark orange couch during an interview.

Holly Hallstrom believes she was blacklisted from Hollywood after her firing. (Courtesy of E! Entertainment)

According to the outlet, Hallstrom said she was effectively blacklisted in the entertainment industry and pushed to the brink financially. She also declined settlement offers, saying she refused to be silenced by a nondisclosure agreement.

"As soon as I said I was fired because of my weight, for the first time in his career, Bob Barker was bombarded with hate mail," said Hallstrom. "They would bring boxes, bags of letters to the network by the truckload. That’s when Barker said, ‘Holly is lying. Weight was never mentioned.’ 

Bob Barker smiling on set ofThe Price is Right

Bob Barker hosted "The Price Is Right" for 35 years before retiring in 2007. (Mark Davis/Getty Images)

"But I knew that I had the show on videotape showing where I was cut out, supposedly because of my weight problem. If it ever went to court, I would win. But the problem was, Barker spent the next 10 years fighting to keep his own lawsuit against me from ever going to court."

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Holly Hallstrom in a light blue costume dress in the 1990s.

Holly Hallstrom’s legal battle with Bob Barker ended in 2005, when the case was settled. (Courtesy of E! Entertainment)

"I knew that it was just a matter of time that one of two things would happen," she said. "I was going to run out of money and have to accept the settlement with the non-disclosure, or I was going to hang in there until Barker ran out of legal moves. That’s what finally happened — he ran out of legal moves at the same time I ran out of money."

Two days before Hallstrom’s case was scheduled to go to trial, Barker and CBS had agreed to settle, Business Insider reported. The outlet reported that the network agreed to pay her a settlement reportedly in the millions. The terms were not disclosed, and settlements do not constitute an admission of wrongdoing.

Holly Hallstrom smiling with Kathleen Bradley

Holly Hallstrom and Kathleen Bradley spoke out in "Dirty Rotten Scandals: The Price Is Right." (Courtesy of E! Entertainment)

"I was not going to sign a non-disclosure for that show or anything," she said. "I was not going to sign away my right to free speech. It also meant that Barker could not do to me what he did to Dian, go out and claim victory and vindication. ... He could not say anything about me as long as I could speak out for myself. And he never said another word."

Holly Hallstrom in a baby costume.

As one of "Barker's Beauties," Holly Hallstrom was known as "the funny one." But her legal battle, she said, was no laughing matter. (Courtesy of E! Entertainment)

Today, Hallstrom doesn’t watch old clips of herself, a reminder of a chapter she now views very differently. Even so, she says she has no regrets about taking the chance and auditioning for the show.

"I see myself, and I see someone who is trying so hard to appear graceful and poised like a professional model," she said. "But I also see a young woman who was having a wonderful time entertaining people. And those were the happiest parts of my work, those hours when we were shooting in front of the audience."

Holly Hallstrom and Kathleen Bradly posing together in green and red sweaters.

Holly Hallstrom said she's grateful to the fans who've supported her over the years. (Courtesy of E! Entertainment)

"No matter what was happening backstage, I still felt the happiness of the audience," she said. "And to be in that position, to bring people happiness, is a gift. It was worth everything that was happening backstage."

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Holly Hallstrom posing in a denim jacket smiling against a California backdrop.

Today, Holly Hallstrom wants her side of the story to be heard. (Courtesy of E! Entertainment)

"All the backstage stuff disappeared as soon as I stepped on stage," Hallstrom added.

"Dirty Rotten Scandals: The Price Is Right" premieres March 18 at 9 p.m.

Stephanie Nolasco covers entertainment at Foxnews.com.

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