Kim Kardashian and Kanye West have been considering divorce for weeks: reports

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West have been exploring the option of ending their marriage long before the rapper's Twitter rant went viral this week, according to reports.

The 43-year-old rapper's explosive Twitter thread on Monday night left fans fearing for his mental health as he went after his wife's past with Playboy magazine and informed his mother-in-law, Kris Jenner, that she was no longer allowed around the couple's kids. Kardashian released a statement Wednesday asking for "compassion" and acknowledged West's bipolar disorder for the first time.

West himself claimed in a now-deleted tweet that he's been "trying" to divorce Kardashian since she traveled to New York for a prison reform event also attended by rapper Meek Mill. Now a source claims to People that the pair have been discussing divorce "for several weeks."

A second insider claimed that both the KKW Beauty founder and the rapper "feel the marriage is over."

The social media scandal involving West and the Kardashian-Jenner family erupted after the presidential hopeful criticized Harriet Tubman at a campaign rally and tearfully claimed that he and Kardashian considered abortion while pregnant with their first-born child, North, 7.

The second source told People that divorce talks have been "a long time coming" for the pair.

Kardashian, 39, and West, 43, have been married since 2014. In addition to North, they share sons Saint, 4, and Psalm, 1, and daughter Chicago, 2.

Reports indicated earlier in the week that Kardashian is "furious" at her husband's remarks about North.

Us Weekly also reported Wednesday that Kardashian "has been meeting with lawyers to explore and talk about divorce." According to the source, Kardashian has "wanted to make it work" and has avoided separation in the past "because of their children."

A second insider told the outlet that the "Keeping Up with the Kardashians" star feels "helpless" now.

She has "tried so hard to help him, but now Kim and her family feel as though he's really crossed a line by talking about them publicly," the insider continued.

In a Monday night tweet, West claimed Kardashian "was trying to fly to Wyoming with a doctor to lock me up like on the movie Get Out because I cried about saving my daughters life yesterday.”

West's other tweets blasted Vogue editor Anna Wintour, who he said balked at his latest design venture with Gap and then returned to kiss his a--. He also referred to Jenner as "Kris Jung-Un" and reportedly called her a White supremacist in now-deleted tweets.

In her statement, Kardashian said she realizes that her husband’s words can carry particular weight and “cause strong opinions and emotions” due to his status as a public figure. However, she said she finds him to be a “brilliant and complicated” person who is simply struggling to deal with his mental illness at times.

Reps for Kardashian and West did not immediately respond to Fox News' requests for comment.