Divorce
Published

Kim Kardashian, Kanye West: A look back at their relationship

The romance between the 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians' star and the rapper began in 2012

By Nate Day | Fox News
Divorce is reportedly "imminent" for one of Hollywood's most high-profile couples: Kim Kardashian and Kanye West.

West, 43, and Kardashian, 40, were famous in their own right before teaming up — West for his hip-hop career and Kardashian for a sex tape scandal that led to her starring in "Keeping Up with the Kardashians."

The two are among the most famous faces out there, and news of their reported divorce shocked fans after several years of marriage, four children and a particularly tumultuous year.

Here's a look back at the eight-year romance:

2012

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's romance began in 2012. Later that year, they announced that they were expecting their first child. (Photo by Denise Truscello/WireImage)

Kardashian and West went public with their relationship in 2012 by appearing at public events together.

West also name-checked his future wife in his song "Cold," and seemingly also referenced Ray J, the hip-hop star whose sex tape with Kardashian leaked in 2002.

"And I'll admit, I had fell in love with Kim / Around the same time she had fell in love with him," West raps in the tune. "Well that's cool, baby girl, do ya thang / Lucky I ain't had Jay drop him from the team."

In December of that year, the musician announced on stage at a concert that he and Kardashian were expecting their first child.

2013

Kayne West and Kim Kardashian welcomed their first child, North, and became engaged in 2013. (Photo by Alo Ceballos/FilmMagic)

Kim and Ye welcomed their first child, North, in June of 2013.

A few months later, in October, the new parents became engaged.

2014

TV personality Kim Kardashian and rapper Kanye West wed in 2014. (Photo by Frank Trapper/Corbis via Getty Images)

On May 24, 2014, the reality star and rapper wed in Florence, Italy.

2015

West and Kardashian welcomed their second child, Saint, in 2015. (Photo by Jeff Vespa/Getty Images for CFDA/Vogue)

By 2015, the time had come for the pair to begin trying for a second child.

Kardashian openly discussed their difficulties in becoming pregnant, once telling her sister Khloe that she and her husband were "having sex 500 times a day" in an attempt to conceive during an episode of "Keeping Up with the Kardashians," per Us Weekly.

Luckily, in June, news broke that they were expecting a second child, and in December their son Saint was born.

2016

Trouble reportedly stirred for the couple in 2016. (Photo by Team GT/GC Images)

Just a year later, trouble began brewing in paradise.

Reports surfaced of marital struggles when West was hospitalized, the outlet reports, but ultimately, they stuck together.

2017

The pair turned to a surrogate to carry their third child in 2017. (Photo by Marc Piasecki/GC Images)

In 2017, Kim and Kanye turn to a surrogate in order to help their family grow, as the SKIMS designer suffered from preeclampsia during her first two pregnancies.

In July, Us reported that their surrogate was pregnant.

2018

In 2018, Kanye and Kim welcomed their third child, Chicago. (Photo by Gotham/GC Images)

In January of 2018, the couple announced the birth of their third child and second daughter, Chicago.

However, just a few months later, the couple was again facing tough times. Kim's mom, Kris Jenner, told Us Weekly at the time that they'd faced "hiccups" but were ultimately "solid."

2019

The two welcomed their fourth child, Psalm, in 2019. (Photo by James Devaney/GC Images)

More baby bliss came in 2019, when Fox News confirmed that a surrogate was expecting the couple's fourth child.

Come May, they welcomed a baby boy named Psalm.

In October, the pair renewed their vows in an intimate ceremony that Kardashian said during an episode of "KUWTK" would take place in their backyard.

2020

In 2020, West found himself in headlines for comments on his marriage and abortion, as well as concerns for his mental health. (Photo by Karwai Tang/Getty Images)

2020 was a tough year for the duo, though they upheld a public image of unity and happiness for most of the year, cracks began to show once West announced his candidacy for president.

Kim seemed supportive at first, but West's comments on abortion and divorce reportedly left his wife "furious," which was followed by the hip-hop icon ranting about divorce on Twitter, sparking concern for his mental health. Eventually, he issued a public apology to his wife, who seemingly chalked up his behavior to a bipolar episode.

The pair were caught on camera having a very emotional conversation in Wyoming, where West had been staying.

Things seemed to look up briefly when they took their four children on vacation in August.

However, not long after, things slipped back into a poor pattern and it was reported that Kardashian and West were "very much live separate lives."

2021

Divorce is reportedly 'imminent' for the couple. (Photo by Marc Piasecki/GC Images)

Just after the new year, news broke that the two were splitting.

Reports have varied slightly, but the consensus is: Divorce is coming.

