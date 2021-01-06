Kim Kardashian, Kanye West: A look back at their relationship

Divorce is reportedly "imminent" for one of Hollywood's most high-profile couples: Kim Kardashian and Kanye West.

West, 43, and Kardashian, 40, were famous in their own right before teaming up — West for his hip-hop career and Kardashian for a sex tape scandal that led to her starring in "Keeping Up with the Kardashians."

The two are among the most famous faces out there, and news of their reported divorce shocked fans after several years of marriage, four children and a particularly tumultuous year.

Here's a look back at the eight-year romance:

2012

Kardashian and West went public with their relationship in 2012 by appearing at public events together.

West also name-checked his future wife in his song "Cold," and seemingly also referenced Ray J, the hip-hop star whose sex tape with Kardashian leaked in 2002.

"And I'll admit, I had fell in love with Kim / Around the same time she had fell in love with him," West raps in the tune. "Well that's cool, baby girl, do ya thang / Lucky I ain't had Jay drop him from the team."

In December of that year, the musician announced on stage at a concert that he and Kardashian were expecting their first child.

2013

Kim and Ye welcomed their first child, North, in June of 2013.

A few months later, in October, the new parents became engaged.

2014

On May 24, 2014, the reality star and rapper wed in Florence, Italy.

2015

By 2015, the time had come for the pair to begin trying for a second child.

Kardashian openly discussed their difficulties in becoming pregnant, once telling her sister Khloe that she and her husband were "having sex 500 times a day" in an attempt to conceive during an episode of "Keeping Up with the Kardashians," per Us Weekly.

Luckily, in June, news broke that they were expecting a second child, and in December their son Saint was born.

2016

Just a year later, trouble began brewing in paradise.

Reports surfaced of marital struggles when West was hospitalized, the outlet reports, but ultimately, they stuck together.

2017

In 2017, Kim and Kanye turn to a surrogate in order to help their family grow, as the SKIMS designer suffered from preeclampsia during her first two pregnancies.

In July, Us reported that their surrogate was pregnant.

2018

In January of 2018, the couple announced the birth of their third child and second daughter, Chicago.

However, just a few months later, the couple was again facing tough times. Kim's mom, Kris Jenner, told Us Weekly at the time that they'd faced "hiccups" but were ultimately "solid."

2019

More baby bliss came in 2019, when Fox News confirmed that a surrogate was expecting the couple's fourth child.

Come May, they welcomed a baby boy named Psalm.

In October, the pair renewed their vows in an intimate ceremony that Kardashian said during an episode of "KUWTK" would take place in their backyard.

2020

2020 was a tough year for the duo, though they upheld a public image of unity and happiness for most of the year, cracks began to show once West announced his candidacy for president.

Kim seemed supportive at first, but West's comments on abortion and divorce reportedly left his wife "furious," which was followed by the hip-hop icon ranting about divorce on Twitter, sparking concern for his mental health. Eventually, he issued a public apology to his wife, who seemingly chalked up his behavior to a bipolar episode.

The pair were caught on camera having a very emotional conversation in Wyoming, where West had been staying.

Things seemed to look up briefly when they took their four children on vacation in August.

However, not long after, things slipped back into a poor pattern and it was reported that Kardashian and West were "very much live separate lives."

2021

Just after the new year, news broke that the two were splitting.

Reports have varied slightly, but the consensus is: Divorce is coming.