Kim Kardashian and Kanye West are seen together in Wyoming following his public apology

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West are presenting a united front.

In photos published by TMZ on Monday, the Yeezy head honcho, 43, and Kardashian, 39, are seen stopping to grab a bite to eat at a local fast-food joint in Cody, Wyo.

The outlet reported that the “Keeping Up with the Kardashians” star hopped on a plane and flew to Wyoming on Monday.

Kardashian's visit comes days after she spoke out about her husband's bipolar disorder amid erratic behavior stemming from his 2020 presidential bid.

Earlier this month, West went on an emotional diatribe at his presidential campaign rally in South Carolina and publicly shared details about the couple’s marriage – even suggesting Kardashian birthed their daughter North West, 7, against his wishes.

JUSTIN BIEBER VISITS KANYE WEST IN WYOMING AMID PRESIDENTIAL HOPEFUL'S MARITAL TROUBLES, TWITTER RANT

"Even if my wife wants to divorce me after this speech, she brought North into the world even when I didn’t want to," West told a crowd while crying. "She stood up and she protected that child. You know who else protected a child? Forty-three years ago, who do you think protected a child?”

After the campaign, reports indicated that Kardashian was "furious" over the abortion claims.

West additionally claimed in a now-deleted tweet that he's been "trying" to divorce Kardashian ever since she attended a prison reform event also attended by rapper Meek Mill.

Then, on Saturday, the Gap apparel partner took to Twitter and issued a public apology to Kardashian.

DAVE CHAPPELLE PAYS KANYE WEST A VISIT IN WYOMING AS RAPPER THANKS 'TRUE FRIEND' FOR 'CHECKING' ON HIM

"I would like to apologize to my wife Kim for going public with something that was a private matter. I did not cover her like she has covered me.to [sic] Kim I want to say I know I hurt you. Please forgive me. Thank you for always being there for me," the G.O.O.D (Getting Out Our Dreams) music executive wrote.

An insider relayed to People magazine that West was contrite in his public apology to his wife and “regrets” sharing intimate details about their family on social media.

West "definitely understands that he upset Kim. He feels very bad about it. It's obvious that he still loves Kim," the source said.

The insider added that West "seems much more relaxed and chilled out for the past couple of days" and has "regrets about sharing such private details" about his reality TV star wife.

KIM KARDASHIAN BREAKS SILENCE ON KANYE WEST'S BIPOLAR DISORDER: 'HE IS BRILLIANT BUT COMPLICATED'

Kardashian ultimately broke her silence on the drama last Wednesday with a public statement acknowledging West's bipolar disorder.

"As many of you know, Kanye has bi-polar disorder. Anyone who has this or has a loved one in their life who does, knows how incredibly complicated and painful it is to understand," Kardashian's statement shared to Instagram began.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Kardashian said she realized that her husband’s words can carry particular weight and “cause strong opinions and emotions” due to his status as a public figure. However, she said she finds him to be a “brilliant and complicated” person that is simply struggling to deal with his mental illness at times.

Since his public and social media display, West has received visits from close pal, comedian Dave Chappelle and pop star Justin Bieber.

Fox News' Melissa Roberto and Jessica Napoli contributed to this report.