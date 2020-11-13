Khloe Kardashian slammed by fans for saying annual Christmas Eve party might happen amid pandemic

Khloe Kardashian caught heat on social media recently for revealing her family's potential Christmas Eve plans.

The reality TV star, 36, said that their annual party--known for being huge--might still happen despite the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Kardashian was responding to a fan on Twitter who asked if the bash would be canceled this year.

"I pray not!" she wrote. "I think it will have to be way smaller obviously. And I’m totally fine with that! But we’re definitely celebrating Christmas!"

"It will just have to be small and safe. Maybe do rapid testing before. We have to think of what is safest" the Good American founder added.

The Kar-Jenner family is known for its over-the-top Christmas Eve parties in past years which include elaborate decorations and musical performances.

After Kardashian spoke about the plans, fans were quick to react calling her "selfish" and "out of touch" for not taking coronavirus more seriously.

"As a physician who cannot 'just get rapid testing' on most of my patients, maybe you could skip the Xmas party and donate those tests to my sick patients? You know. Just to think of what is safest," the doctor wrote.

Another said, "They haven't followed the rules so far, why start now? Rules apparently don't apply to the filthy rich."

"I love you and you're a bada-- but the safest way to do it is to just not do it. That's no 'safe' parties right now. And as someone who has had it, I thought you would be aware of that now and not be selfish and throw a party," someone else pointed out.

"I love ya Klo but is that the best use of the tests we have? So you can party? Just keep it to family. We are all making sacrifices this year," commented another fan.

The famous family previously caught heavy criticism after Kim Kardashian celebrated her 40th birthday on a private island after flying there via private jets.

She said she made everyone quarantine before the tropical vacation and take COVID tests.

Kendall Jenner also had a large party for her 25th birthday and reportedly invited 100 people. Fans were upset the sisters posted photos of people not wearing masks or practicing social distancing.

As of Friday, the United States has over 10 million positive coronavirus cases and over 243K deaths.